The Panorama Lions Club was established in 1971. Since that time the club has been devoted to helping the community in many ways. Recently their Lions Club Golf Tournament earned money to continue projects such as giving scholarships to deserving students. They recently toured the Conroe Lions Eyeglass Center and learned more about that area of their charitable work. You can help by bringing your used eyeglasses to their collection box in City Hall at 99 Hiwon Drive. The eyeglasses will be taken to the Center where they will be refurbished and given free of charge to those in need.

PANORAMA VILLAGE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO