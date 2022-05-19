ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanport, NJ

Servis hopeful Bold Confection takes to turf in $100,000 Politely Stakes

By Submitted Content
 3 days ago
OCEANPORT – Without the opportunity to even breeze Bold Confection on the grass yet, trainer John Servis concedes he is “kind of going in blind” when it comes to the $100,000 Politely Stakes on May 21 at Monmouth Park. The five-furlong turf sprint for fillies and...

CBS Sports

2022 Preakness Stakes horses, contenders, odds, date: Expert who called Kentucky Derby double unveils picks

Even though the Preakness Stakes 2022 covers 1 3/16 miles, a shorter distance than the Kentucky Derby, it is still a grueling test for the three-year old horses who ran at Churchill Downs. The turnaround is just two weeks, much shorter than what horses have experienced for most of the spring. Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike isn't in the 2022 Preakness Stakes field, but the 2022 Preakness Stakes lineup features two horses, Epicenter and Simplification, who will take on that challenge. A third, Secret Oath, won the Kentucky Oaks a day earlier. Handicappers are still high on Epicenter's chances, listing the Kentucky Derby runner-up as the 6-5 favorite in the latest 2022 Preakness Stakes odds. Simplification and Secret Oath are among the 2022 Preakness Stakes contenders at 6-1 and 9-2, respectively. Post time for the Preakness 2022 is 7:01 p.m. ET. With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2022 Preakness Stakes picks or horse racing predictions of your own.
SPORTS
NBC Sports

Early Voting follows a familiar path and wins the Preakness Stakes

BALTIMORE — There is a narrative awaiting oxygen in which the Preakness is just a very big horse race in the middle of May. In which it is not dependent on the bigger race that precedes it or tethered to the sometimes-bigger race that follows; and not described disparagingly in terms of which horses are not participating, rather than glowingly in terms of which ones are. In which it is not subsumed by the need for a story larger than its own. In which its crumbling physical home (not for nothing, it’s been crumbling for a while now and still standing, obstinate, as if it has heard all the disrespect and wants to prove a point) and uncertain future are made less relevant by what transpires on the racetrack in the here and now.
BALTIMORE, MD
