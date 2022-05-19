ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

Two teens, 16 and 18, arrested in apartment complex shooting death of Gulfport man

By Jesse Lieberman
Biloxi Sun Herald
 4 days ago

Two teenagers wanted on a first degree murder charge in the shooting death of a Gulfport man are in custody.

The victim was identified by Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer as Trevor Walker.

Gulfport Police arrested Jamicheal Tyron Naylor, 18, on Thursday and on Friday arrested Andrew Terrell Dunnigan, 16. Both are chatges with one count of first degree murder and are being held with no bond.

Police received a call around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday and went to Emerald Pines apartments, where they found Walker, 29, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was then transported to Memorial Hospital Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, Switzer said.

Dunnigan and Naylor allegedly got into a fight with Walker, and it escalated into a shooting, according to a release.

Both fled the scene before officers arrived.

Those with information about the homicide are asked to call Gulfport police at (228) 868-5900.

Andrew Terrell Dunnigan and Jamichael Tyron Naylor Gulfport police

Biloxi, MS
