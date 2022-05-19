ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Ron and Casey DeSantis Showcase $100 Million in Budget for Cancer Research and Treatment

By Florida Daily
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nGlWG_0fjdEsOC00

This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis announced the approval of $100 million for cancer research and care in the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Budget, a $37 million increase over the current budget.

Last year, the First Lady held a roundtable to announce the governor’s proposal of this funding for Florida’s top cancer centers to continue providing care to cancer patients.

“Cancer remains a leading cause of death in Florida, and we will continue to support those fighting this deadly disease,” said the governor. “With this funding, cancer centers will continue their cutting-edge research and provide high quality care to patients. Our family is grateful for the care that the First Lady received during her cancer treatment this past year, and we want to make quality care available for all Floridians.”

“I am incredibly proud to see this record funding secured for cancer patients, their families, and the facilities that serve them,” said First Lady DeSantis. “Early detection is a game changer in the cancer fight. I encourage anyone reading this to be proactive about your health — it might just save your life.”

“As a physician, my patients with cancer were the most courageous, and showed optimism in the face of their difficult battle,” said state Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo. “This funding is a wonderful thing. The research will identify places of discovery to make change. These discoveries are going to be how we prevent and treat cancer around the world.”

Cancer has been the second leading cause of death in Florida since 2014, which is why the Florida Consortium of National Cancer Institute (NCI) Centers Program was created. The $100 million for this program is nearly a 60 percent increase from previous years, and will go to Moffitt Cancer Center, the University of Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, and the University of Florida Health Cancer Center.

Florida’s three NCI-designated and NCI-seeking centers provide care to residents in different regions of the state. These centers use this funding for enhanced research projects and care to support their patients.

The state also provides funding for initiatives that support pediatric cancer research and grants for cancer research at centers that are not NCI designated.

Comments / 0

Related
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Approves $125 Million for Nursing Education to Provide Scholarships, Expand Clinical Training

This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his approval of over $125 million for nursing education for the 2022 – 2023 Fiscal Year. Additional funding for nurses in this year’s budget will include student loan reimbursement and scholarships for nurses, expanding infrastructure at colleges and universities that provide nursing education, and salary and recruitment incentives for nurses within the Department of Veterans Affairs.
FloridaDaily

House Committee Passes BrIan Mast’s Northern Estuaries Restoration Plan, $100 Million for Estuary Protection

This week, U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., advanced seven pieces of legislation to address water quality and water infrastructure needs in Florida as part of the “Water Resources Development Act.”. The biennial piece of legislation, which was passed by the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee today, included Mast’s...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
FloridaDaily

Marco Rubio Gets Small Business Cyber Training Act Through Committee

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio’s, R-Fla., “Small Business Cyber Training Act” is gaining traction on Capitol Hill. Rubio first teamed up with U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH, on the “Small Business Cyber Training Act” in 2019. He brought the bill back in May 2021 with the support of U.S. Sens Bill Cassidy, R-La. Maggie Hassan, D-NH, Jim Risch, R-Id. and Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Jimmy Patronis Pushes Anti-Fraud Initiatives for Special Session

With the Florida Legislature holding a special session on insurance reform next week, state CFO Jimmy Patronis offered five proposals for consideration. “As area policyholders know, Florida’s insurance market is in trouble. We are seeing more private carriers exit the market, and we’re seeing Citizens Insurance policies grow. Governor DeSantis has rightly called a special session to reform insurance, and lawmakers will have an opportunity to curb frivolous litigation and fight fraud. Florida communities are under attack by fraudsters who are willing to try anything to game the system. They are stealing from us all! To win this war, we need the troops, the weapons, and a full commitment to the mission. So in this special session, I will put forward five initiatives aimed at cracking down on the kind of fraud that increases all of our rates,” Patronis said.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Taps Gary Jennings of Keep Florida Fishing for Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission

At the end of last week Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Gary Jennings to the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission. Jennings, of Windermere, is the director of Keep Florida Fishing for the American Sportfishing Association. He currently serves on the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary and is also a member of the Florida Coastal Conservation Association, the Seaplane Pilots Association, and the Aircraft Pilots and Owners Association. Jennings earned his bachelor’s degree in human resource management and hospitality administration from Florida State University.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Names Cord Byrd as Florida’s Secretary of State

With state Sec. of State Laurel Lee resigning, Gov. Ron DeSantis named state Rep. Cord Byrd, R-Neptune Beach, to replace her. “Rep. Byrd, a Jacksonville attorney, has been a staunch advocate for election security, public integrity, the fight against big tech censorship and the de-platforming of political candidates,” the governor’s office noted. “Over the past six years in the Florida House, Rep. Byrd served all six years on the Public Integrity and Elections Committee, including two years as vice-chair. During his time in the Florida Legislature, Rep. Byrd has sponsored a number of bills that will protect freedom in Florida, including: sponsoring legislation banning sanctuary cities in Florida; sponsoring legislation requiring the use of E-Verify in Florida; sponsoring HB 1 in 2021, the most pro-law enforcement legislation in the nation; sponsoring legislation establishing the Parents’ Bill of Rights in Florida; and sponsoring HB 1297, improving Florida’s cybersecurity infrastructure.”
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casey Desantis
Person
Ron Desantis
FloridaDaily

Trade Association Sues Florida Insurance Commissioner for Allowing Property Insurance Companies to Circumvent State Law

With the Florida Legislature preparing to debate property insurance legislation during the upcoming special session next week, a nonprofit trade association advocating for the rights of homeowners and independent contractor businesses this week sued the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation and two insurance companies. The lawsuit asserts that Florida Insurance...
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Visit Florida: Sunshine State Welcomed 36 Million Tourists in the First Quarter of 2022

At the end of last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that Florida welcomed 36 million total visitors between January and March 2022 according to Visit Florida estimates. This is a 14 percent increase from Q4 2021, and the third consecutive quarter that overall visitation has surpassed pre-pandemic levels. Approximately 34.1 million domestic visitors traveled to Florida in Q1 2022, representing twelve solid months of domestic visitation growth from 2019, with no signs of slowing.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Florida Delegation Backed Bill Expanding Childhood Cancer Research Gaining Traction in Congress

Backed by members of the Florida delegation, the “Gabriella Miller Kids First Research Act 2.0“ is gaining steam on Capitol Hill. Back in the spring of 2021, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., introduced the proposal with the support of U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and U.S. Sens. Bob Casey, D-Penn., Bill Cassidy, R-La., Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, and Mark Warner, D-Va.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Cancer Treatment#National Cancer Institute#The First Lady#Floridians
FloridaDaily

Rick Scott Backs Military Aid to Ukraine

This week, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said he will vote for almost $40 billion in aid to Ukraine as Russia continues it invasion of that nation. Scott said he would back “U.S. funding for lethal military aid to Ukraine as it fights to defeat Russia and push back on Vladimir Putin’s unjust invasion” and insisted the “United States must continue to provide Ukraine with the aid it needs, we cannot allow that action to deprioritize or slow progress on solving urgent domestic issues such as securing the border, fighting inflation and fixing major supply issues like the current baby formula shortage that is devastating parents across the nation.”
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

AAA Expects a Busy Memorial Day Travel Weekend as Florida Gets Ready to Start the Summer

This week, AAA released its Memorial Day travel report and estimated that almost 2.2 million Floridians will travel more than 50 miles that weekend to kickoff summer. “By the looks of this Memorial Day travel forecast, the summer travel season is off to a sizzlin’ start,” said Debbie Haas, the vice president of travel for AAA and the Auto Club Group. “People are more comfortable traveling now than any other time in the past two years, and travel bookings are a reflection of that. Reservations for flights, hotels, and cruises for Memorial Day weekend are twice as strong as last year’s holiday and that momentum will likely carry into the summer.”
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
FloridaDaily

Florida’s Senators Back Diane Feinstein’s Bill Creating Space Force National Guard

Last week, U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., introduced the “Space National Guard Establishment Act” with the support of Florida’s two U.S. senators. Republican U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott are among the 11 co-sponsors of the bill. Other backers include U.S. Sens. Mike Bennet, D-Col., John Cornyn, R-Texas, Joe Manchin, D-WV, and Rob Portman, R-Ohio.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Florida TaxWatch Releases Report Comparing Sunshine State’s 67 Counties

This week, during Florida TaxWatch’s (FTW) spring meeting in Tampa, the taxpayer research institute released “2022 How Counties Compare.”. Complementing the larger “How Florida Compares” research series, this report analyzes Florida’s 67 counties and the myriad of local governments within the state, offering community leaders, elected officials, and members of the media insight into tax rates, tax collections, other revenue sources, and government expenditures.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

FloridaDaily

Jacksonville, FL
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state. With a team of journalists, writers and editors with experience on TV, radio, newspapers and online media, Florida Daily offers news, insights and analysis as we cover the most important issues in the state.

 https://www.floridadaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy