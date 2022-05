MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in Macon, according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones. Jones tells 41NBC that there was a homicide at Riverpark Apartments off of 720 Tidewater Circle. He says that the victim was a male, and that he was shot multiple times. Jones said that the victim was pronounced deceased around 1:55 p.m.

MACON, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO