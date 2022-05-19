Orpheum’s last concert in Ybor City is next week, and the new location should be ready by June 11
By Ray Roa
cltampa.com
4 days ago
The end of an era in Ybor City arrives next week when Orpheum hosts its last concert and dance party ahead of a move 10 miles north. The sold-out, May 25 show from Suicide Silence is the final concert at Orpheum in Ybor, and Emo Night Brooklyn’s Friday, May 27 dance...
The Head And The Heart w/Jade Bird (Jannus Live, St. Petersburg) Sarah Reeves w/Clark Beckham (The Attic at Rock Brothers Brewing Co., Ybor City) Streetcar Live: Whale Feral (Centennial Park, Ybor City) Saturday, May 21. Front Line Assembly w/Rein (Orpheum, Ybor City) Kane Brown w/Walker Hayes/RaeLynn (Amalie Arena, Tampa) Lil...
Old Tampa Book Company, Tampa FloridaPaul Sableman on Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0) There is nothing quite like a good book store. I love the smells, the gentle sounds. I could melt into a good book and lose track of time for hours. I wonder if that would change in a haunted book store, though.
Pierogi Bar Adjacent to Treasure Island Beach and Gulfport, the aptly-named Pierogi Bar boasts a small, straightforward menu filled with variations of the Eastern European delicacy. There are many types of fillings for its pierogis, ranging from savory options like the traditional potato and cheese to sauerkraut and mushrooms. Other dishes on the newly-opened restaurant’s menu include fried potato pancakes, the traditional beet-based soup borscht and its exclusive Kozak platter—complete with two kobasa sausages, three potato pancakes and three pierogis. Before the recently-acquired brick and mortar, owner Daryna Voloshyn's customers placed bulk orders via phone and either picked them up at her house or got their pierogies delivered, cottage kitchen-style. 6661 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. pierogi.bar.
Fans of O’Bistro can rest easy. Despite rumors of closing, the restaurant at 6661 Central Ave. in St. Petersburg will still serve Mediterranean and American fare, but it’s added Pierogi Bar to the mix. Pierogi Bar, a Ukrainian restaurant specializing in, well, pierogis is owned by Daryna Voloshyn...
LARGO, Fla. - The Golden Age of Neon may have been in the '40's and '50s, but like all art forms, it is making a creative comeback. "Neon took a nosedive about 10 years ago, so to have it come back is pretty cool," stated Eric Roeske, owner of Adept Neon.
TAMPA, FL (May 19, 2022) – The Tampa EDITION will be hosting an in-person hiring event on Monday, May 23 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at 500 Channelside Drive. The hotel will host an exciting casting call where job seekers can apply to work in the new and exciting luxury hotel concept.
Ruskin is a small city on Florida’s west coast, just outside of Tampa. The sunshine state is known for having great beaches, nature parks, wildlife and attractions, and you’ll find them all in and around the city of Ruskin. Do you have a taste for adventure and want...
A group of Black pastors from South St. Petersburg gathered Thursday under a white canopy outside of Cross and Anvil Human Services to share their vision for the redevelopment of the 86-acre Tropicana Field site. Bishop Manuel Sykes, senior pastor at the Bethel Community Baptist Church, said there isn't a...
Despite a selection committee favoring the OVG360 and Vinik Sports Group to manage the new Clearwater amphitheater, the city ultimately selected Ruth Eckerd Hall. On Thursday, the city council voted 3 to 2 to start negotiations with Ruth Eckerd Hall, which has deep roots in the community as it runs the city-owned entertainment venue, and the Capitol Theater across town.
One of the most well-known casual restaurants in South Tampa is located right in Palma Ceia. This original Datz location opened in 2009 on MacDill Avenue. They just recently launched a new menu, bringing back some old favorites and introducing some new ones, too.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Greg Poulos today, Sunday, May 22 at Stottlemyer’s Smokehouse, 19 East Road, Sarasota from 12-8pm. There will be 2 stages at the venue for as many musicians as possible to play. Come early as this celebration will be a very special and there will be a huge turnout.
ST. PETERSBURG — A trip through the diverse Midtown area of St. Petersburg might give an outsider the wrong impression about the cemeteries where families laid early Black settlers to rest. Some neighborhoods in this area – including Childs Park, Cromwell Heights, Fruitland Heights, Lake Maggiore Shore and Thirteenth Street Heights – have churches that primarily serve Black worshipers with well-kept cemeteries on their grounds.
With less than two weeks to go before the start of the 17th annual Savor Sarasota Restaurant Week, the list of participating restaurants continues to grow, giving local and visiting patrons a tasty variety of menu choices to explore. Savor Sarasota County restaurants participating as of May 18:. 99 Bottles.
Coast Guard Saves 3 People Clinging To Buoy In Tampa Bay. All happened around Egmont Key. The boaters were stranded after they abandoned ship that was taking on water. They were able to radio for help before the 24 foot vessel sank. No medical issues were reported. Coast Guard wants...
