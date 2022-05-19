ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Orpheum’s last concert in Ybor City is next week, and the new location should be ready by June 11

By Ray Roa
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe end of an era in Ybor City arrives next week when Orpheum hosts its last concert and dance party ahead of a move 10 miles north. The sold-out, May 25 show from Suicide Silence is the final concert at Orpheum in Ybor, and Emo Night Brooklyn’s Friday, May 27 dance...

27 live music concerts and events happening in Tampa Bay this weekend

The Head And The Heart w/Jade Bird (Jannus Live, St. Petersburg) Sarah Reeves w/Clark Beckham (The Attic at Rock Brothers Brewing Co., Ybor City) Streetcar Live: Whale Feral (Centennial Park, Ybor City) Saturday, May 21. Front Line Assembly w/Rein (Orpheum, Ybor City) Kane Brown w/Walker Hayes/RaeLynn (Amalie Arena, Tampa) Lil...
New seafood market in St. Pete, Sunda New Asian comes to Tampa, and more local foodie news

Pierogi Bar Adjacent to Treasure Island Beach and Gulfport, the aptly-named Pierogi Bar boasts a small, straightforward menu filled with variations of the Eastern European delicacy. There are many types of fillings for its pierogis, ranging from savory options like the traditional potato and cheese to sauerkraut and mushrooms. Other dishes on the newly-opened restaurant’s menu include fried potato pancakes, the traditional beet-based soup borscht and its exclusive Kozak platter—complete with two kobasa sausages, three potato pancakes and three pierogis. Before the recently-acquired brick and mortar, owner Daryna Voloshyn's customers placed bulk orders via phone and either picked them up at her house or got their pierogies delivered, cottage kitchen-style. 6661 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. pierogi.bar.
O’Bistro Adds Pierogi Bar St Pete to Name, Menu

Fans of O’Bistro can rest easy. Despite rumors of closing, the restaurant at 6661 Central Ave. in St. Petersburg will still serve Mediterranean and American fare, but it’s added Pierogi Bar to the mix. Pierogi Bar, a Ukrainian restaurant specializing in, well, pierogis is owned by Daryna Voloshyn...
