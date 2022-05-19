ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Suspect arrest in Akron bomb threat bank robbery

By Jen Steer
 4 days ago

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– Akron police arrested a suspect in the robbery of a Key Bank on Friday.

Daniel Stearns, 29, of Akron, was charged with aggravated robbery.

Woman shot in the head, killed by passing driver in Akron

The suspect walked into the bank on West Market Street and handed the teller a note, saying he had a bomb, according to police. He snatched the cash and ran from the scene.

Police said Stearns confessed to the robbery and an attempted bank robbery in a neighboring city.

