ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navarro County, TX

Head Football Coach Aric Sardenia Welcomed to Community

By Guy Chapman
navarrocountygazette.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorsicana Head Football Coach Aric Sardenia was introduced to the community last night at an encore reception in the Community Room of Tiger Stadium. The gathering was intimate, though informal, as Coach Sardenia warmly welcomed visitors to the meet and greet. “First...

navarrocountygazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
vnexplorer.net

Senior prank goes haywire, Texas high school cancels classes

A Texas high school canceled its last two days of school this year after a senior prank left the building unusable. Students at Memorial High School in the Dallas suburb of Frisco had been approved to stick Post-It notes throughout the building Wednesday for their senior prank, local NBC affiliate KXAS reported.
FRISCO, TX
navarrocountygazette.com

Backpacks of Love Brings School Supplies to Families in Need

Even though school has let out for the summer, Backpacks of Love is already hard at work preparing for the 2022-2023 school year. With support from Collin Street Bakery, the organization will be handing out school supplies 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 and Wednesday, Aug 3 at the Cook Education Center, located on the Navarro College campus at 3100 W. Collin Street in Corsicana.
NAVARRO COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Williams Returning To High School As Principal

Sulphur Springs ISD Assistant Superintendent Josh Williams announced in a social media post Saturday afternoon that he will be returning to the high school as principal, pending board approval of the change. Williams had previously served as principal at the high school. In April of 2016, he was approved to...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Navarro County, TX
Sports
County
Navarro County, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Corsicana, TX
dmagazine.com

4 Pick-Your-Own Farms Near Dallas to Visit This Summer

We’ve all been there: You walk the produce aisle at the grocery store and find overpriced, mushy fruit. And then you sift through all the produce, hoping to find that one perfectly ripe apple, peach, avocado, what have you. But grocery store fruit is often picked while still green...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Center#American Football#Coach Sardenia#Ncg#Cana
KTRE

You’ve Been Asking: Update on Mark Scirto

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Many of you have been asking about our friend, KLTV 7 Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto and his health following the stroke he recently suffered. We plan to update you on his condition on Monday, but we do want to let you know going into the weekend that Mark is doing great. We’ve talked with him several times this week. He is making great progress on his road to recovery. He’s really doing well and is in great spirits.
TYLER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Hog Problem Continues at Dallas Cemetery

Relatives with loved ones in a Dallas cemetery complain wild hogs are still damaging graves despite more than a year of efforts to contain the hogs. Lincoln Memorial Cemetery is on Murdock Road near Interstate 20 in far Southeast Dallas along the Trinity River. NBC 5 first heard complaints from...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Frisco ISD employee arrested on obscenity-related charges

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Frisco ISD employee was arrested on May 19 after he allegedly distributed "inappropriate images" on an elementary school campus.Police said that Ruben Bustillos, who a Frisco ISD spokesperson identified as a P.E. aide at Newman Elementary, was arrested for sale, distribution, or display of harmful material to a minor, a class A misdemeanor. The images, which Frisco ISD said were "pictures/photographs from a publication," were reported as found in the boy's restroom near the school's gym. Neither police nor the district elaborated on the nature of those images.The spokesperson said that a "handful" of fifth-graders saw the images, and that their parents were immediately contacted by campus administrators.Police were contacted and after further investigation, Bustillos was accused of allegedly distributing the images. A Frisco ISD spokesperson said the he is no longer an employee of the district.  The school was searched in case images had been placed elsewhere in the building, but none were found.Frisco police are continuing to investigate the incident.
FRISCO, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

This Hidden Island in Belton, Texas is the Perfect Spot for a Picnic

Central Texas has lots of beautiful places to relax, but did you know you can get a taste of island life without hopping on an airplane? We have an island that you can reach by walking available to the public. You don't even need a boat to get there! Pack your picnic basket, put on your water shoes, and get ready to take some sweet pictures right here in Belton, Texas.
BELTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy