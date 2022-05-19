ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

Dothan Police searching conning couple traveling in a stolen truck

By Michael Rinker
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31BGbX_0fjdDbas00

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Police Department is currently looking for a couple traveling through the Wiregrass. The pair is accused of conning local gas stations while getting around on a stolen vehicle.

Joshua and Mary Matheny stopped at a Dothan gas station on May 10th, and police say purchased upwards of $600 worth of fuel using a fraudulent credit card.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CBVxZ_0fjdDbas00
( Photo of Josh and Mary Matheny)

While investigating, police allege that the couple has done this in other areas as well, including other states.

They were last known to be driving in a dually pick-up truck and pulling a fifth-wheel camper.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=375Adc_0fjdDbas00
( Pictured above is the Dodge dually & Fifth-Wheel Camper)

Police have confirmed that the truck is stolen.

If you have any information on the two’s whereabouts you are asked to contact Dothan police at 334-615-3000 or your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

