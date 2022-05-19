Your letters: Public should question proposed mining in town of Easton

To protect its own interests, the public must pay attention to the proposal

for mining in the town of Easton, near Dells of the Eau Claire County Park.

The mining company, Greenlight Metals, Inc., will not protect the public’s

interest. Whether the government will do so is far from clear.

Greenlight has made a cost-benefit analysis that it has a reasonable

chance of making money for its shareholders by mining just east of

Wausau. We should have no illusions that, in its analysis, Greenlight would

alter its money-making plans if the mining would negatively effect the

quality of life of local residents or harm the environment, except to the

extent any government regulation of mining remains in place. Bear in mind

that in 2017 much of the important governmental safeguards for the public

relating to mining were repealed as a result of the efforts of then State

Sen. Tom Tiffany.

Greenlight can be expected to present us with a public relations campaign

designed to convince us that its mining plan is good for all of us. That PR

campaign should be viewed as skeptically as the assurances of any

salesman. They want to make money, period. We need to ask questions

and get real facts.

Greenlight’s CEO Dan Colton has said the company will “provide a

significant economic boost to the region while protecting our

environment and transitioning our country as it accelerates toward

green, low-carbon clean energy.”

How does sulfide mining ever protect the environment? Doesn’t it use

cyanide in its processes? What does its machinery do to the

environment? Is it true that waste material from mining can create acid

that can get into groundwater? Doesn’t that groundwater flow toward

the Wausau area? Would Greenlight make any efforts to restore the

site after it closes the mine? And isn’t it true that Greenlight has no

track record of operating a sulfide mine without harming the

environment?

As for the significant economic boost, mining companies typically tout

the new jobs associated with the mine. Before accepting this sales

pitch, we need to know how much benefit that might actually bring.

We need to look at other mines to see how many jobs actually go to

local job seekers versus mining engineers and transient workers. And

we need to recognize that, by the nature of mining, those jobs would

be gone when the company can no longer make a profit from its mine.

Colton’s attempt to persuade us that Greenlight’s mine will accomplish

“transitioning our country as it accelerates toward green, low-carbon

clean energy,” is highly suspect. From the information I have seen,

the quantity of metals it could recover from this mine would have a

negligible effect on this transition. Would that negligible effect be offset

by the high carbon cost of the mining operations?

The public needs to be vigilant in getting reliable facts about the

proposed Greenlight mine. If we are not, if we simply accept the

mining company’s sales pitch, we could end up with the harsh

consequences mining has brought to other places around the country.

Right next to one of Marathon County’s natural wonders, and right

upstream from the Wausau area.

Calvin Dexter of Wausau

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.