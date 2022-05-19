ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Your letters: Public should question proposed mining in town of Easton

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vjXTS_0fjdDCip00

To protect its own interests, the public must pay attention to the proposal

for mining in the town of Easton, near Dells of the Eau Claire County Park.

The mining company, Greenlight Metals, Inc., will not protect the public’s

interest. Whether the government will do so is far from clear.

Greenlight has made a cost-benefit analysis that it has a reasonable

chance of making money for its shareholders by mining just east of

Wausau. We should have no illusions that, in its analysis, Greenlight would

alter its money-making plans if the mining would negatively effect the

quality of life of local residents or harm the environment, except to the

extent any government regulation of mining remains in place. Bear in mind

that in 2017 much of the important governmental safeguards for the public

relating to mining were repealed as a result of the efforts of then State

Sen. Tom Tiffany.

Greenlight can be expected to present us with a public relations campaign

designed to convince us that its mining plan is good for all of us. That PR

campaign should be viewed as skeptically as the assurances of any

salesman. They want to make money, period. We need to ask questions

and get real facts.

Greenlight’s CEO Dan Colton has said the company will “provide a

significant economic boost to the region while protecting our

environment and transitioning our country as it accelerates toward

green, low-carbon clean energy.”

How does sulfide mining ever protect the environment? Doesn’t it use

cyanide in its processes? What does its machinery do to the

environment? Is it true that waste material from mining can create acid

that can get into groundwater? Doesn’t that groundwater flow toward

the Wausau area? Would Greenlight make any efforts to restore the

site after it closes the mine? And isn’t it true that Greenlight has no

track record of operating a sulfide mine without harming the

environment?

As for the significant economic boost, mining companies typically tout

the new jobs associated with the mine. Before accepting this sales

pitch, we need to know how much benefit that might actually bring.

We need to look at other mines to see how many jobs actually go to

local job seekers versus mining engineers and transient workers. And

we need to recognize that, by the nature of mining, those jobs would

be gone when the company can no longer make a profit from its mine.

Colton’s attempt to persuade us that Greenlight’s mine will accomplish

“transitioning our country as it accelerates toward green, low-carbon

clean energy,” is highly suspect. From the information I have seen,

the quantity of metals it could recover from this mine would have a

negligible effect on this transition. Would that negligible effect be offset

by the high carbon cost of the mining operations?

The public needs to be vigilant in getting reliable facts about the

proposed Greenlight mine. If we are not, if we simply accept the

mining company’s sales pitch, we could end up with the harsh

consequences mining has brought to other places around the country.

Right next to one of Marathon County’s natural wonders, and right

upstream from the Wausau area.

Calvin Dexter of Wausau

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Your letters: Proposed drilling could lead to more PFAS in water

As you may, or may not know, a Canadian company called Green Light Metals has applied for a drilling permit in eastern Marathon County. Water is one of the most important things in our lives. Plans were recently announced to commence a sulfuric acid mineral exploration drilling project to evaluate if an open-pit gold mine will be constructed. Citizens from the region are very concerned that groundwater will be placed in jeopardy of contamination. Without access to clean drinking water, many aspects of everyday life will become burdensome and unhealthy. Every resident in Marathon County gets their drinking water from the same saturated groundwater aquifer that the drill holes pass through.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau Policing Task force hosts public hearing on May 18

The Wausau Policing Task Force will hold a public hearing on its draft final report on policing policies and practices on Wednesday, May 18. The Task Force decided on the date for the public hearing last month. The WPTF has finalized its report after 20 months of work that included...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
Wausau, WI
Industry
Local
Wisconsin Industry
Wausau, WI
Business
Wausau, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Wausau, WI
WausauPilot

Republican redistricting put Fitzgerald brothers – who live 13 miles apart – in different congressional districts. Democrats put them back together again.

The Fitzgerald brothers are back in the same congressional district. It’s a subtle but potentially significant result of the fierce redistricting battle that wrapped in April with a Wisconsin Supreme Court decision giving the GOP significant political victories. The decision affects the political fortunes of two prominent Wisconsin Republicans...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Marathon County names new deputy county administrator

WAUSAU – Marathon County government this week named Chris Holman as the county’s new deputy county administrator, effective May 16. Prior to joining Marathon County, Holman served as the county executive for Portage County from 2018-2022. During that time, he led numerous successful projects, such as expanding the county’s highway facilities, revising fiscal policies to better inform decision making, and upgrading the county’s IT infrastructure to support more modern platforms. Additionally, Holman has served on several state and national boards focusing on U.S. agriculture where he advocated for the issues facing many small-to-mid size farms.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy