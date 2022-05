BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gas prices continue to spike across the country, state and in Western New York, reaching more record highs on Monday. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Buffalo is $4.82, up 19 cents from last week. In Batavia, AAA reports that average price of gas is up 17 cents to $4.82 a gallon, and in Rochester the average price increased by 18 cents to $4.88.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO