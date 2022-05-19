Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office K-9s receiving body armor donation

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office K-9s Lord and Lincoln will receive bullet- and stab protective vests, thanks to a donation from Vested Interest in K-9s, Inc.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, the vests will be embroidered with “In memory of Officer Jason Lagore and K-9 Ranger, ODNR.” Delivery is expected within eight to 10 weeks.

Vested Interest in K-9s, Inc. is a non-profit organization established in 2009 to provide protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies. Since its inception, the organization has provided over 4,652 vests to K-9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million. The donations are made possible by both private and corporate donations.

