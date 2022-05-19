ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearfield County, PA

Police: Fentanyl caused Clearfield County crash that sent driver, passenger to hospital

By Bill Shannon
 4 days ago

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield man is facing charges after police say fentanyl played a part in him crashing into another car causing multiple people to be sent to the hospital with serious injuries, police report.

John Moore, 45, of Clearfield, was charged in the 2021 crash that left him in the hospital as well as the driver and a passenger of the other car with broken ribs, pelvic bones, hips, a bruised lung and more.

John Moore (Photo: Clearfield County Prison)

Through the investigation and reconstruction of the crash scene, police say that Moore was driving down Philipsburg Bigler Highway in Bradford Township on Oct. 16, 2021, when he lost control in a left curve. He drove across a middle turning lane and into oncoming traffic, hitting a Toyota SUV nearly head-on. The crash sent the diver and one passenger to the hospital. A third passenger reportedly only had minor injuries.

A passenger with Moore told police that Moore used heroin earlier that day. Police also found a needle in Moore’s car with a container of suspected meth residue, according to the court documents.

Moore was also found to be driving on a suspended license and had at least six other similar charges.

After executing a search warrant for Moore’s blood and his car, police found a slew of drug paraphernalia in the car and found he had drugs in his blood, including fentanyl.

Moore was charged for the crash and faces multiple felony counts of aggravated assault by vehicle, accidents involving injury while not licensed, and various related misdemeanors.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 25. Moore is currently in Clearfield County Prison on $25,000 bail.

