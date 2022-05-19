ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas baseball at Alabama: Live score updates from Saturday's rubber match

By Christina Long, Fort Smith Times Record
 7 days ago

Arkansas baseball is fighting for the SEC West title and the right to host an NCAA Tournament regional this weekend as it travels for a series against Alabama. The No. 5 Razorbacks took Game 1 on Thursday 7-3 but lost Game 2 on Friday 8-6.

The rubber match is set for Saturday at 1 p.m. CT (SECN+). Arkansas will start righthander Jaxon Wiggins (6-2, 5.31 ERA), and Alabama will go with lefty Grayson Hitt (4-3, 5.02).

The No. 5 Razorbacks are tied with Texas A&M for the division lead. The Aggies’ results against Ole Miss this weekend will also impact the standings.

As for NCAA Tournament implications, Arkansas is widely projected to host a regional. However, the Razorbacks aren't currently expected to earn a top-eight national seed, meaning they wouldn't host super regionals.

That could change if Arkansas (38-15, 18-11 SEC) wins the series against Alabama (28-25, 11-17).

WILD THING: Meet the Arkansas baseball fan who wrangled a raccoon with his bare hands

WATCH: How to watch Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Alabama baseball on TV, live stream plus game times

Arkansas baseball at Alabama: Live score updates

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arkansas baseball at Alabama: Live score updates from Saturday's rubber match

