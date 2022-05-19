Arkansas baseball at Alabama: Live score updates from Saturday's rubber match

Arkansas baseball is fighting for the SEC West title and the right to host an NCAA Tournament regional this weekend as it travels for a series against Alabama. The No. 5 Razorbacks took Game 1 on Thursday 7-3 but lost Game 2 on Friday 8-6.

The rubber match is set for Saturday at 1 p.m. CT (SECN+). Arkansas will start righthander Jaxon Wiggins (6-2, 5.31 ERA), and Alabama will go with lefty Grayson Hitt (4-3, 5.02).

The No. 5 Razorbacks are tied with Texas A&M for the division lead. The Aggies’ results against Ole Miss this weekend will also impact the standings.

As for NCAA Tournament implications, Arkansas is widely projected to host a regional. However, the Razorbacks aren't currently expected to earn a top-eight national seed, meaning they wouldn't host super regionals.

That could change if Arkansas (38-15, 18-11 SEC) wins the series against Alabama (28-25, 11-17).

