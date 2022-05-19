Sunscreen, water and shade: How to prepare for a record-breaking heat wave this Saturday

Look out, Delaware – record-breaking heat is incoming this weekend.

On Saturday, temperatures are expected to reach the mid-90s. And with humidity taken into account, the National Weather Service said some parts of New Castle County will feel like nearly 100 degrees.

"It'll feel pretty muggy," meteorologist Alex Staarmann said.

Staarmann explained that this weekend's heat comes from high pressure building offshore in the Atlantic, which he called "the classic setup for hot temperatures." The weather pattern isn't "unusual" for the season, he said, but it's coming a few weeks earlier than expected.

Higher temperatures earlier in the year are one of the many effects of climate change, according to the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

If you're planning to brave the heat this weekend in Delaware, make sure you're prepared. Staarmann recommended using sunscreen, wearing "light and breathable clothing," staying hydrated and having access to shade.

And while Sunday may see slightly cooler weather – by which we mean the non-record-breaking lower 90s – there is also a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

County by county breakdown

New Castle County: Predicted high of 96 degrees on Saturday, breaking record of 95 degrees in 1996. High of 91 on Sunday.

Kent County: Predicted high of 93 degrees on Saturday, same as record of 93 degrees in 1934. High of 90 on Sunday.

Sussex County: Predicted high of 94 degrees Saturday, breaking record of 86 degrees in 2010. High of 89 on Sunday.

