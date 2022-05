If you’re a fan of cats and quirky artwork, then you won’t want to miss MAGNUS CATTUS, featuring 20+ giant cat pieces by Matt McCarthy, a Chapel Hill-based digital artist whose work will be on display at the Cary Arts Center from June 2 to 28. McCarthy’s humorous work has been seen by millions after going viral on social media, so if some pieces look familiar, chances are you’ve seen his purr-fect creations before!

