MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Major progress was made Saturday as lawmakers work to cobble together a budget deal before the end of the legislative session. Legislators have until midnight on Sunday to have everything buttoned up, but the tax package has been agreed on. DFL Rep. Paul Marquart, the chair of the House Tax Committee, said the bipartisan agreement equals the largest tax cuts in the history of the state. “This…is going to have a real and meaningful impact on people’s lives. This is historic,” Marquart said. Lawmakers from both parties made tax cuts a priority this session with more than $9 billion in state...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO