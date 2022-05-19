ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

From the Farm: United Prairie soy research plot

By Stu Ellis
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UXLdj_0fjd9zhr00

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — United Prairie’s corn plot was planted earlier this month, and chief agronomist Kyle Meece put in soybean test plots over the past several days.

“This planter’s going to be the one, we’re doing 30-inch row beans, but we’re looking at some different in-furrow studies on beans,” Meece said. “We’re looking at some 2×2 stuff, trying to better place sulfur, for one. Sulfur has been a crucial element we’ve been looking at on corn, but how does that look on beans, and how does that right placement of it, we had the 4-wheeler rig out here yesterday getting some AMS comparison versus ammonium thiosulfate 2 X 2, versus ammonium thiosulfate broadcast with a sprayer over the top, trying to look at the same rate, same rate of nitrogen, but with three different forms of application with different products. We ‘ve got our seed treatment trials. Our seed team has done a phenomenal job, getting different treatments over the years. What’s new in the industry and got some of that planted here, we planted these, we planted these last week, we finished up Thursday night. It’s Tuesday the 17th, yesterday we were out here the beans came up in 4 days.

You put some fertilizer on them?

“We got some fertilizer on some of this stuff, we try to eliminate as many limiting factors as we can out here, but even the in-furrow stuff, I couldn’t believe when we came out here and saw these beans out of the ground,” Meece said. “Still, we didn’t lay them on top they were planted in decent moisture and inch, inch and a quarter in the ground.”

Kyle Meece said he and United Prairie General Manager Curt Miller estimate how fast the local crop had been planted, and the fact it benefited from growing degree units.

Curt and I were talking we figured probably 50-percent of the corn went in the last 7 days, that’s not counting the probably 20-percent that went in ahead of that,” Meece said. “And I will bet we are at 30-40% beans. You know I was worried at first, we were getting delayed, but mother nature went from 60-70 degree highs to 90 degree highs for 4 or 5 days and we had some extreme GDU accumulation. I’m not so sure some of the corn and beans that we planted, they are probably going to catch up with what we planted 3-4 weeks earlier. What we were planting through the 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th of May, may have been the same as like planting it in the 3rd or 4th week of April. Because how often have we collected that kind of GDUs in the month of May. Pretty rarely.”

That’s our report from the farm. I’m Stu Ellis with WCIA-3.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

14-year-old arrested on attempted murder charge

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 14-year-old in Decatur was arrested by the United States Marshals Service on Tuesday and is being held at the Peoria Juvenile Detention Center for a shooting that occurred on April 26. On April 26, Decatur Police responded to a shots fired call at the Concord Apartments at around 8:30 p.m. […]
DECATUR, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Update: One killed in single-vehicle crash on I-70

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: The Vigo County Coroner’s office has identified the deceased from this crash as Grady Thomas Bradford, 51, of Las Vegas, Nevada. ISP says the investigation is ongoing. Original: Indiana State Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that happened Friday near the 2-mile-marker of I-70 E in Vigo Co. […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Curt Miller
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plots#Central Illinois#Soy#Farm#Wcia#United Prairie
WTWO/WAWV

Baby formula set to arrive in central Indiana to ease shortage

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WXIN) — The first shipment of baby formula is expected to arrive in central Indiana within days in hopes of easing a supply bottleneck here in the U.S. The White House said Nestle-manufactured formula brought from Switzerland as part of Operation Fly Formula will come to Plainfield. Families have been worried for weeks […]
PLAINFIELD, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Sports
WTWO/WAWV

Mail by mule train still a thing? It is in this US town

BOULDER, Utah (KTVX) – A Utah town located near the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument still receives its mail the (really) old-fashioned way — by mule train. Boulder has continued to remain remote and isolated for decades. It is believed that prehistoric groups have been living in Boulder as far back as 1 A.D. It was not […]
BOULDER, UT
WTWO/WAWV

Columbus man arrested after possible road rage incident off US 31

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WXIN) — A Columbus man faces charges after police say he shot at a vehicle with a woman and her three younger sisters inside. Kaden Marsh was arrested Thursday night on an arrest warrant for criminal recklessness, and two counts of pointing a firearm at another. The arrest comes after an investigation […]
COLUMBUS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Missing three-year-old found dead in Lake Erie

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police have reported that following a search for a missing three-year-old boy, the child was found dead in Lake Erie. Just after 5 p.m. on May 21, police were dispatched to Northview Drive in Harborcreek Township for reports of a missing juvenile. Police arrived on scene along with Fairfield Hose Volunteer […]
HARBORCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
338K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy