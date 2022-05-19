ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

Hamden woman killed in hit-and-run

By Jenn Brink
 4 days ago

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in Hamden.

Police found the 37-year-old Hamden woman in the roadway in the 200 block of Paradise Avenue around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The woman was struck by a vehicle that fled from the scene, according to police. Investigators said officers later found the vehicle unoccupied in the area of Hume Drive and seized it.

Police have not yet released the name of the victim.

Anyone with information or video surveillance in the area is asked to contact Officer Brett Ferrara of the Hamden Police Department’s Traffic Division at 475-201-2127 or bferrara@hamdenpd.com .

News 8 will update this story as details become available.

