List of street closures for Brooklyn Half Marathon

NEW YORK (PIX11)— After three years, the RBC Brooklyn Half Marathon is returning to the borough on Saturday.

The 13.1-mile race begins at 7 a.m. and will go from Prospect Park to the Coney Island Boardwalk, organizers said. The Royal Bank of Canada is sponsoring the event.

Here is a list of all the street closures in the borough, per the Department of Transportation:

Eastern Parkway between Grand Army Plaza and Bedford Avenue

Washington Avenue between Eastern Parkway and Empire Boulevard

Empire Boulevard between Washington Avenue and Flatbush Avenue

Flatbush Avenue between Empire Boulevard and Grand Army Plaza

Grand Army Plaza (Entire Circle)

Ocean Avenue between Flatbush Avenue and Parkside Avenue

Parkside Avenue between Ocean Avenue and Park Circle

West Lake Drive between East Drive and South Lake Drive

South Lake Drive between West Lake Drive and East Lake Drive

East Lake Drive between South Lake Drive and East Drive

West Drive between East Drive and West Lake Drive

Park Circle between South Lake Drive and Ocean Parkway Entrance Ramp

Ocean Parkway between Ocean Parkway Entrance Ramp and Surf Avenue

Surf Avenue between Ocean Parkway and West 10th Street

West 10th Street between Surf Avenue and Boardwalk

Surf Avenue between West 10th Street and West 20th Street

Stillwell Avenue between Surf Avenue and Boardwalk

West 12th Street between Surf Avenue and Boardwalk

West 15th Street between Surf Avenue and Boardwalk

