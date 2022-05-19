ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
List of street closures for Brooklyn Half Marathon

By Mira Wassef
NEW YORK (PIX11)— After three years, the RBC Brooklyn Half Marathon is returning to the borough on Saturday.

The 13.1-mile race begins at 7 a.m. and will go from Prospect Park to the Coney Island Boardwalk, organizers said. The Royal Bank of Canada is sponsoring the event.

Here is a list of all the street closures in the borough, per the Department of Transportation:

  • Eastern Parkway between Grand Army Plaza and Bedford Avenue
  • Washington Avenue between Eastern Parkway and Empire Boulevard
  • Empire Boulevard between Washington Avenue and Flatbush Avenue
  • Flatbush Avenue between Empire Boulevard and Grand Army Plaza
  • Grand Army Plaza (Entire Circle)
  • Ocean Avenue between Flatbush Avenue and Parkside Avenue
  • Parkside Avenue between Ocean Avenue and Park Circle
  • West Lake Drive between East Drive and South Lake Drive
  • South Lake Drive between West Lake Drive and East Lake Drive
  • East Lake Drive between South Lake Drive and East Drive
  • West Drive between East Drive and West Lake Drive
  • Park Circle between South Lake Drive and Ocean Parkway Entrance Ramp
  • Ocean Parkway between Ocean Parkway Entrance Ramp and Surf Avenue
  • Surf Avenue between Ocean Parkway and West 10th Street
  • West 10th Street between Surf Avenue and Boardwalk
  • Surf Avenue between West 10th Street and West 20th Street
  • Stillwell Avenue between Surf Avenue and Boardwalk
  • West 12th Street between Surf Avenue and Boardwalk
  • West 15th Street between Surf Avenue and Boardwalk
