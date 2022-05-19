List of street closures for Brooklyn Half Marathon
NEW YORK (PIX11)— After three years, the RBC Brooklyn Half Marathon is returning to the borough on Saturday.
The 13.1-mile race begins at 7 a.m. and will go from Prospect Park to the Coney Island Boardwalk, organizers said. The Royal Bank of Canada is sponsoring the event.
Here is a list of all the street closures in the borough, per the Department of Transportation:
- Eastern Parkway between Grand Army Plaza and Bedford Avenue
- Washington Avenue between Eastern Parkway and Empire Boulevard
- Empire Boulevard between Washington Avenue and Flatbush Avenue
- Flatbush Avenue between Empire Boulevard and Grand Army Plaza
- Grand Army Plaza (Entire Circle)
- Ocean Avenue between Flatbush Avenue and Parkside Avenue
- Parkside Avenue between Ocean Avenue and Park Circle
- West Lake Drive between East Drive and South Lake Drive
- South Lake Drive between West Lake Drive and East Lake Drive
- East Lake Drive between South Lake Drive and East Drive
- West Drive between East Drive and West Lake Drive
- Park Circle between South Lake Drive and Ocean Parkway Entrance Ramp
- Ocean Parkway between Ocean Parkway Entrance Ramp and Surf Avenue
- Surf Avenue between Ocean Parkway and West 10th Street
- West 10th Street between Surf Avenue and Boardwalk
- Surf Avenue between West 10th Street and West 20th Street
- Stillwell Avenue between Surf Avenue and Boardwalk
- West 12th Street between Surf Avenue and Boardwalk
- West 15th Street between Surf Avenue and Boardwalk
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.
Comments / 3