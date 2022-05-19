ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albert Lea, MN

Court docs: Albert Lea stabbing victims were attacked while they slept; 2 with life-threatening injuries

KIMT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBERT LEA, Minn. - A stabbing that left two people clinging to life occurred while the victims were sleeping, court documents state. CK Kyle Kasio is held in the Freeborn County Jail on multiple felony assault...

www.kimt.com

KIMT

Wanted man arrested for Albert Lea shooting

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The suspect in a shooting has been in Freeborn County. The Albert Lea Police Department says Javen Moreno, 19 of Albert Lea, was identified and taken into custody just before 1 am Sunday after a traffic stop on US Highway 90 west of Bridge Avenue. Moreno was taken to the Freeborn County Adult Detention Center on charges of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and ineligible person in possession of a firearm.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KIMT

Man arrested after Rochester police officer punched in the face

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Rochester police officer was assaulted and a 31-year-old Rochester man was arrested following an incident Sunday night. Police said Tyrone Land is facing charges of fourth-degree assault on a peace officer and obstructing the legal process. The suspect was in the jail entryway punching windows and...
ROCHESTER, MN
fox9.com

19-year-old woman killed in wrong-way, head-on crash near Jordan, Minn.

JORDAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - A teen is dead after the SUV she was riding in was struck by a wrong-way driver overnight, troopers say. Minnesota State Patrol says rescue crews responded shortly after 3 a.m. for the crash along Highway 169 at Delaware Avenue in St. Lawrence Township, just south of Jordan, Minnesota.
JORDAN, MN
KIMT

Mower County collision injures two people

RACINE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A two-vehicle collision in Mower County injures two people. It happened around 5:30 pm Saturday at the intersection of Highway 63 and 280th Street. The Minnesota State Patrol says Rebekah Priscilla Adams, 42 of Rochester, was driving north when she collided in the intersection with the eastbound vehicle driven by a 17-year-old male.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
KIMT

8 shell casings located after Saturday shooting in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Eight shell casings were located after a reported shooting Saturday afternoon. The report came from the 1500 block of 10th St. SE. when a person saw a subject driving westbound on 10th St. and shooting out the window. No injuries were reported and no arrests have been...
ROCHESTER, MN
KX News

Police arrest woman after 6-year-old son is found in trunk

MOUND, Minn. (AP) — Authorities and family members said a 28-year-old woman was arrested after police found her 6-year-old son’s body in the trunk of her car in a Minneapolis suburb. Orono police said the woman and a man were arrested on suspicion of murder after the boy’s body was found Friday. They haven’t yet […]
MOUND, MN
fox9.com

Documents: Mother arrested in case of boy’s body found in trunk

MOUND, Minn. (FOX 9) - Orono police arrested a 28-year-old woman on probable cause for murder in the death of a boy found dead in the trunk of car during a traffic stop in Mound Friday morning. Orono police confirmed that the woman, listed in the Hennepin County Jail Roster,...
MOUND, MN
CBS Minnesota

State Patrol: Wrong-Way Driver Causes Fatal Crash On Highway 169

ST. LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a driver going the wrong way caused a fatal crash on Highway 169 when he struck another vehicle head-on. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 34-year-old man from Chaska was driving north in the southbound lanes of highway near St. Lawrence Township around 3:20 a.m. Sunday. He crashed into another vehicle heading south. Two 20-year-old women in the other vehicle were hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening. A 19-year-old woman was the only other passenger listed, though the state patrol gave no information about her condition. The patrol described the crash as fatal. The man driving the wrong way was not injured, but was hospitalized, according to the state patrol.
CHASKA, MN
KIMT

Rochester man sent to prison, still facing more criminal charges

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An Olmsted County man is sentenced for drug and gun crimes while charges related to a violent burglary are still pending. Tyrone Padgett, 37 of Rochester, was ordered Friday to spend five years in prison, with credit for 304 days already served. That’s after pleading guilty to two counts of ineligible person in possession of a firearm and fifth-degree drug possession.
ROCHESTER, MN
Bring Me The News

Source of 'loud explosion' in Brooklyn Park a mystery

The source of a "loud explosion" heard in Brooklyn Park in the early hours of Saturday morning remains a mystery for now. Brooklyn Park Police Department says officers were sent "to the general area" of the 6900 block of Target Parkway North – closed to Target's North Campus offices – at around 12:15 a.m. "for a report of a loud explosion heard."
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man, 78, Dies After Car Collides With Pickup South Of Kellogg

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 78-year-old man was killed and a teenager was hurt Friday after their cars collided in southeastern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened shortly after 3 p.m. when a pickup truck slammed into a Ford Taurus at the intersection of Highway 61 and Highway 42, just south of Kellogg. Killed in the crash was the driver of the Taurus, identified as James Gander of Kellogg. The pickup’s driver, a 19-year-old from Welch, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. She was treated at Wabasha Hospital. Investigators say that road conditions were dry at the time of the crash. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts.
KELLOGG, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Woman Injured in Mankato Area Crash

Eagle Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash in the Mankato area Thursday. The Minnesota State Patrol reports an SUV driven by 20-year-old Katee Clough of Rochester was traveling west on Highway 14 around 3:45 p.m. just east of Eagle Lake. A second SUV, driven by 75-year-old James Soulek of Le Center, was traveling south on Highway 60.
MANKATO, MN
dailyplanetdc.com

Man dies after being shot during domestic dispute in Saint Paul

A man died hours after being shot during a domestic dispute in Saint Paul’s Frogtown neighborhood early Friday morning. A woman called 911 at about 12:15 a.m. and told dispatchers in the Ramsey County Emergency Communications Center that a man had been shot inside a car near the intersection of Sherburne Avenue and North Mackubin Street.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 Killed In Robbinsdale Shooting; Suspect Vehicle Found Abandoned In North Minneapolis

Originally published May 19 ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in the Twin Cities are investigating Thursday after a shooting left two people dead in Robbinsdale. Police in the suburb just northwest of Minneapolis said that officers responded around 3:40 p.m. to a report of shots fired near the intersection of 36th Avenue and County Road 81. First-responders found a vehicle at the scene with a man and a woman dead inside. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victims as 28-year-old Damone Rhodes and 24-year-old Aaronesia Clark. (credit: CBS) Not long after, police located a suspect vehicle abandoned in north Minneapolis. Officers are still searching for the shooter. Investigators say the shooting does not appear to be random, adding that their is no threat to the public. The shooting remains under investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

2 dead after shooting near Robbinsdale park

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A shooting near a Robbinsdale park left two people dead inside a vehicle and police searching for a suspect Thursday afternoon. According to the Robbinsdale Police Department, at approximately 3:40 p.m. police were dispatched to the area of 36th Avenue and County Road 81 on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene they located a vehicle with two deceased individuals inside.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
KARE

Two people found dead inside vehicle in Robbinsdale

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. — Homicide investigators are looking for suspects after two people were found dead inside a vehicle near Lakeview Terrace Park in Robbinsdale Thursday. According to the Robbinsdale Police Department, officers were called to the area of 36th Avenue North and County Road 81 just before 3:45 p.m. When squads arrived, they found two people deceased inside a vehicle.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
CBS Minnesota

State Patrol Investigating Serious Injury Crash On Highway 610 In Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol said it is investigating a serious injury crash in Brooklyn Park Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred on Highway 610 at Zane Avenue. According to the state patrol, a driver in a Ford Focus was heading eastbound on Highway 610 lost control, drove into the grass median and rolled. Few other details about the crash were immediately available.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN

