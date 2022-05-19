Court docs: Albert Lea stabbing victims were attacked while they slept; 2 with life-threatening injuries

ST. LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a driver going the wrong way caused a fatal crash on Highway 169 when he struck another vehicle head-on. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 34-year-old man from Chaska was driving north in the southbound lanes of highway near St. Lawrence Township around 3:20 a.m. Sunday. He crashed into another vehicle heading south. Two 20-year-old women in the other vehicle were hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening. A 19-year-old woman was the only other passenger listed, though the state patrol gave no information about her condition. The patrol described the crash as fatal. The man driving the wrong way was not injured, but was hospitalized, according to the state patrol.

CHASKA, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO