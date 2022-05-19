Gov. Lamont announces launch of new state Child Tax Rebate

Conn. (WTNH) — The state has 300,00 postcards going out in the mail Thursday notifying residents that they can qualify for up to $750, depending on how many children they have and claim on their taxes.

This offers some tax relief for parents like Tracey Scott of Windsor, a stay at home grandma raising four grandkids. Scott said the family definitely qualifies because they have four grandchildren.

The state Child Tax Rebate was created in the budget Governor Ned Lamont signed into law earlier this month. He touted the new program Thursday at the YWCA in Hartford.

Parents can get $250 per child, capping at $750. Overall, $150 million in relief is on the table for families. It could benefit some 650,000 children.

In order to qualify for the maximum rebate, certain income guidelines must be met.

“I put xyz in my gas tank,” Connecticut Department of Revenue Services Commissioner Mark Boughton said. “This is going to make a difference.”

Gov. Lamont urged residents to sign-up.

Connecticut families have between June 1 and July 1 to apply at the Department of Revenue Services website. The commissioner said checks will go out beginning July 1.

To apply, applicants should visit portal.ct.gov/DRS and click the icon that says, “2022 CT Child Tax Rebate.”

