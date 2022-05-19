ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Gov. Lamont announces launch of new state Child Tax Rebate

By Samaia Hernandez
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J5U47_0fjd9A8A00

Conn. (WTNH) — The state has 300,00 postcards going out in the mail Thursday notifying residents that they can qualify for up to $750, depending on how many children they have and claim on their taxes.

This offers some tax relief for parents like Tracey Scott of Windsor, a stay at home grandma raising four grandkids. Scott said the family definitely qualifies because they have four grandchildren.

The state Child Tax Rebate was created in the budget Governor Ned Lamont signed into law earlier this month. He touted the new program Thursday at the YWCA in Hartford.

Parents can get $250 per child, capping at $750. Overall, $150 million in relief is on the table for families. It could benefit some 650,000 children.

In order to qualify for the maximum rebate, certain income guidelines must be met.

“I put xyz in my gas tank,” Connecticut Department of Revenue Services Commissioner Mark Boughton said. “This is going to make a difference.”

Gov. Lamont urged residents to sign-up.

Connecticut families have between June 1 and July 1 to apply at the Department of Revenue Services website. The commissioner said checks will go out beginning July 1.

To apply, applicants should visit portal.ct.gov/DRS and click the icon that says, “2022 CT Child Tax Rebate.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 12

Vittie Peterson
4d ago

Haven't seen any News reports on Connecticut Lawmakers giving themselves $12,000.00 raises. no 3 or 4 percent for them,

Reply(1)
5
Donna Kelly
3d ago

seniors be dammed democrats would rather see us dead look what the approved during lockdowns. put covid patients with seniors

Reply
3
Related
WTNH

Gov. Lamont to sign bill that will keep Sikorsky in CT until 2042

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont is set to hold a bill signing ceremony to ratify an agreement reached with Lockheed Martin. On Monday at 10:30 a.m. Lamont with sign the agreement that will keep the Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation’s headquarters in Connecticut for at least another 20 years. The contract will last through 242 […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
News 12

Connecticut child tax credit applications to open June 1

Eligible families can begin applying next month for Connecticut’s new one-year child tax rebate program that’s included in the newly revised state budget. Gov. Ned Lamont announced Thursday that rebates of up to $250 per child are expected to be issued in late August. The rebates will be...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, CT
City
Windsor, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
ctexaminer.com

Lamont’s Plan Redistributes Less Than 10 percent of This Year’s Surpluses

Gov. Ned Lamont is preening over the $600 million in tax cuts to Connecticut’s residents, which he and his administration assert will eclipse the 1995 reforms of former Gov. John Roland. We here in Connecticut are to be pitied when, in 2022, Lamont has to engage in a one-sided “mine is bigger” contest with someone who held office 27 years ago.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Elicker announces nominee for next New Haven police chief

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker announced a nominee for the next permanent Chief of Police for the city. Elicker named Assistant Chief Karl Jacobson as his nominee to lead the New Haven Police Department. He is a 15-year veteran of the department. Before working in New Haven, Jacobson worked at […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Bob Stefanowski tests positive for COVID-19

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Republican Gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski shared that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning in a press release. “I just wanted to let everyone know that I tested positive for COVID-19 this morning after finding out I had a positive exposure. I am vaccinated, boosted, and feeling fine so far. […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Boughton
WTNH

New Haven mayor appoints new Director of Public Safety Communications

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Joseph Vitale Jr. has spent nearly 30 years at the Yale University Police Department, and now, he will soon help manage New Haven’s emergency 9-1-1 call center in his newest position. Mayor Justin Elicker announced Thursday that Vitale would be the next Director of Public Safety Communications, giving him direct […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Face the Facts: Is Connecticut the Best State for Police Officers?

Connecticut was rated the best place in the country for police officers to work, according to a recent WalletHub survey. But with staffing shortages, retirements and concerns about the new police accountability law, the Connecticut State Troopers union has been on record with a very different opinion. "Troopers' morale is...
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rebates#Tax Relief#Child Tax Rebate#Ywca#Xyz#Portal Ct Gov Drs
Travel Maven

The 2 fastest-growing Cities in Connecticut

According to the US Census Bureau, Connecticut is the 29th most populous state in America, with a population of 3.6 million residents. As a state close to two major cities boasting a gorgeous coastline and mountain ranges to the North, it's no wonder that people like to call the Constitution State home.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Cannabis conversation held on expanding business in CT

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A ‘CannaCurious’ panel event was held Thursday night in Westport to discuss the marketing, regulations, and social equity matters in the cannabis industry in the state. The talk included Michelle H. Seagull, Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection. It was held by the American Marketing Association, Southern CT Chapter. […]
WESTPORT, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Sports
WTNH

Hartford Healthcare celebrates transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedure milestone

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Hartford HealthCare Heart & Vascular Institute at Hartford Hospital recently performed its 2,000th successful Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement. Dr. Jawad Haider, the Co-Director of the Structural Heart Program at Hartford HealthCare’s Heart & Vascular Institute discusses the major milestone and the institute. For more information please visit https://hartfordhealthcare.org/heart Watch the […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Connecticut residents cool down at Hammonasset Beach State Park

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut residents are taking advantage of the summer weather by flocking to local swimming and outdoor spots. Temperatures reached the mid-90s in much of the state on Saturday, leading to chairs and umbrellas lined up for miles down Hammonasset Beach State Park. “We’ve been hibernating for too long,” said New Haven […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

WTNH

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy