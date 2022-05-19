ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Eldridge Park announces summer lineup ahead of Grand Opening

By Carl Aldinger
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lVN94_0fjd88Pk00

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Eldrige Park is gearing up to open on Memorial Day weekend, with rides, fireworks, memorials, competitions, and a new splash pad in store for this summer.

Eldridge Park Amusements will hold its 2022 Grand Opening on May 27, beginning with the annual Riderless Carousel to honor volunteers who have died. To prepare, students from Thomas A. Edison High School recently helped set up rides at the park.

Tioga Downs reveals lineup for summer concert series

The park will also be home to the Vietnam Moving Wall from June 29 to July 4. “The Wall will be on display with volunteers reading all the names of those who made the ultimate sacrifice nonstop for six days,” the park said in the Grand Opening announcement.

Later in the summer, the annual fireworks display will be moved to Labor Day weekend, Saturday, September 3. Seven Mountains Media Radio Group has also helped with its Battle of the Bands competition, inflatables, and the fireworks for that weekend. Eldridge Park said the fireworks display will likely be moved back to July 4 next year.

As part of its Family Fun Thursdays series, Eldridge Park announced that the Great DuBois Masters of Variety will come on June 23, Tanglewood on July 28, and the Corning Museum of Glass on August 25. June 12 will also feature the Circus Siren Live Mermaid show.

Elmira Downtown Development director resigns

Car shows and the Elm Chevrolet concert series will also return. The park said a temporary stage will be in place for the season while it looks for funding for a larger, safer permanent stage. Crews will also break ground on a 2,400 square-foot splash pad free to the public.

Schedules for events will be available on Eldridge Park’s social media. Anyone who wants to volunteer can call 607-732-1789.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
NewsChannel 36

Book Fest Returns to Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Book Fest, a popular children's book event, returned to Elmira for its fifteenth year. Hundreds of families attended the festival this morning. The Family Reading Partnership of Chemung County wanted to put a family event centered around fun and reading. Organizer Michelle Halperin said this is one of the most successful book festivals the organization has ever had.
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Local gym celebrates grand opening in Painted Post

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) — A new and locally owned gym celebrated its grand opening today, by letting the community go in and work out for free. The Bar Training Facility is finally open to the Painted Post/Corning Community, after six months of renovations to the current location. Located at 150 Village Square in Painted […]
PAINTED POST, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Free concerts at the Great New York State Fair

Founded in 1841, the Great New York State Fair showcases the best of New York agriculture, provides top-quality entertainment and promotes tourism. The 2022 Fair runs from August 24 to September 5 in Syracuse. Several nationally-known artists from various musical genres are scheduled to perform as part of the Fair’s...
SYRACUSE, NY
NewsChannel 36

Town of Big Flats holds Bicentennial Celebration

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Town of Big Flats celebrated a big birthday, holding its Bicentennial Ceremony Saturday morning. Roughly a hundred people gathered at the Big Flats Community Center for a celebration full of food, youth activities, and live music. A dedication ceremony was held to honor the lasting impact Big Flats has had in Chemung County.
BIG FLATS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elmira, NY
Lifestyle
City
Elmira, NY
Elmira, NY
Government
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Union Endicott School District Celebrates First-Annual Spring Fest

Following the success of the Harvest Fest last fall, Union Endicott hosted the Spring Fest to build better relationships within the community. The Spring Fest featured indoor and outdoor activities for the entire school community. The gymnasium had games for children and booths from local organizations that support the UE district. Outside at Ty Cobb Stadium, UE athletes hosted games for kids, bounce houses, and a dunk tank.
ENDICOTT, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Weather: Sunday storms to give way to cooler conditions

ITHACA, N.Y. — For those who think summer-like conditions came on a little too strong, a little too soon, this week will offer some relief. More seasonable warm temperatures will be present in Ithaca and Tompkins County through the week. However, some unsettled, showery conditions are likely as we head into next weekend.
ITHACA, NY
96.9 WOUR

New York Mansion Abandoned at Undisclosed Location! Do Not Enter!

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The pictures you are about to witness are from an undisclosed location in New York State. As you will see, this 7,000 square foot home has been abandoned and there is extensive fire damage. Did the fire prevent them from returning?
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day Weekend#Nexstar Media Group#Volunteers#Memorials#Memorial Day Weekend#Grand Opening#Riderless Carousel#Tioga Downs#Chevrolet
NewsChannel 36

Local Section IV golfers qualify for States

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Section IV Golf Medalist Tournament was held at Mark Twain Golf Course over the last two days with 9 players qualifying for states, three of which are local student-athletes. Spencer-Van Etten/Candor's Jacob Banks finished in 5th place with a two-day score of 159. After recently...
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Plans submitted for 15,000 sq. foot sports complex in Horseheads

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Planning Board will review plans next week for a 15,000-square-foot kids’ sports complex recreational center to be built in the Town of Horseheads. In the agenda for the May 26 Planning Board meeting, the company Elmira Structures, Inc. applied to build the recreation center at a vacant lot […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM 18 News

Glenora Wine Cellars hits the open market

DUNDEE, N.Y. (WETM) — A piece of Finger Lakes history is up for sale, and could be yours…if you have $10 million laying around. Glenora Wine Cellars in Dundee New York may be up for sale, but the legacy and history will stay even after a new owner takes over. The history of the wine […]
DUNDEE, NY
WETM 18 News

Iconic Scranton business from ‘The Office’ celebrates 100 years

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A well-known Pennsylvania landmark is celebrating a major milestone Friday morning in Scranton. “1922, my grandfather started a company to sell grocery bags to mom and pop grocery stores throughout the area and slowly started adding products until they built it up to a comprehensive, multi-dimensional company,” said Pennsylvania Paper […]
SCRANTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Daily Voice

Man Wins $3 Million New York Lottery Scratch-Off Prize

A New York man has claimed a $3 million lottery prize.George Nichols Jr., of the city of Elmira in Chemung County, claimed a top prize from the lottery's X Series: 50X scratch-off game, New York Lottery announced on Wednesday, May 18.He received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $1,640,370…
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Community Clean Up Project to Take Place on East Side of Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Chemung County Habitat for Humanity and the city of Elmira have teamed up to organize a community clean up project. The event will take place on May 19th and May 20th from 9 AM to 12 PM. More than 100 volunteers will help spruce up a...
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Potential Record Breaking Temperatures Saturday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Saturday, May 21st, we have the potential to break some record high temperatures across the Northeast. Several monitored climate sites have the potential to break daily or even monthly high temperatures. It is always important to limit outdoor exposure, staying hydrated, avoiding strenuous activity, and finding a place to cool down when […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM

Heat Advisory in effect for a portion of the Southern Tier Saturday

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alert:. …HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM SATURDAY…. WHAT…Heat index values of around 95 expected. WHERE…Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Tioga, Broome and Sullivan counties. Mainly in valley locations. WHEN…From noon to 7 PM EDT Saturday....
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Road projects in Steuben County expected throughout the year

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — Steuben County has announced that new road projects across the county are expected to be scheduled throughout the remainder of the year. State funds will be allowed to the county Public Works Department to add the following paving projects to the summer schedule: County Route 119 – Cameron, 2.2 miles […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy