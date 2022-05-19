Darci Lynne of AGT coming to Dutchess County Fair

RHINEBECK, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Have you ever seen a raggedy bunny sing? Or perhaps a young girl who can control her voice to sound like a virtuoso without evening opening her mouth? Well, here’s your chance to see both! Former America’s Got Talent winner Darci Lynne is scheduled to perform at the Dutchess County Fair, Tuesday, August 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now online and cost $37 if purchased as part of the pre-sale. Waiting until the day of the event will cost you an extra $5, the price of tickets at the door go up to $42. Fair gate admission is included with your concert ticket.

Darci Lynne competed on America’s Got Talent in 2017, in the show’s twelfth season. She was given the first “golden buzzer” of that season by judge Mel B, after singing on stage with her bunny “Petunia.”

The dynamic duo went on to win the entire season, and Darci Lynne was awarded the show’s coveted $1 million prize. Since then, Darci has toured around the country with her ventriloquist show and is set to make a pitstop this August in Dutchess County.

The Dutchess County Fairgrounds is located at 6636 Route 9, in Rhinebeck. The fair runs from August 23 through August 28 for its 2022 event.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.