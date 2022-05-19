ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Google 'private browsing' mode not really private, Texas lawsuit says

By David Shepardson
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p09OA_0fjd7pNf00
The Google app logo is seen on a smartphone in this picture illustration taken September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

WASHINGTON, May 19 (Reuters) - The Google search engine collects data on users who think they can be anonymous if they use a "private browsing" mode, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton claimed on Thursday, filing an amended privacy lawsuit against the Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) unit.

Texas, Indiana, Washington State and the District of Columbia filed separate suits against Google in January in state courts over what they called deceptive location-tracking practices that invade users' privacy.

Paxton's filing adds Google's Incognito mode to the lawsuit filed in January. Incognito mode or "private browsing" is a web browser function that Paxton said implies Google will not track search history or location activity.

The lawsuit said Google offers the option of "private browsing" that could include "viewing highly personal websites that might indicate, for example, their medical history, political persuasion, or sexual orientation. Or maybe they simply want to buy a surprise gift without the gift recipient being tipped off by a barrage of targeted ads."

The suit said "in reality, Google deceptively collects an array of personal data even when a user has engaged Incognito mode."

Google said on Thursday that Paxton's filing is again "based on inaccurate claims and outdated assertions about our settings. We have always built privacy features into our products and provided robust controls for location data."

"We strongly dispute these claims and will vigorously defend ourselves to set the record straight," it added.

Paxton previously alleged Google misled consumers by continuing to track their location even when users sought to prevent it.

Google has a "Location History" setting and informs users if they turn it off "the places you go are no longer stored," Texas said.

In January, an Arizona judge ruled allegations Google deceived users with unclear smartphone location tracking settings should be weighed by a jury, refusing to toss out a lawsuit brought by the state's attorney general.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by David Gregorio and Himani Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

443K+
Followers
331K+
Post
210M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy