SAN ANTONIO - Narrow zone of showers, couple weak t-storms quickly moving by as upper level disturbance moves in. They’ll be long gone by 5pm – 6pm to the northeast into Austin area. Hot sunshine behind this moving east toward Bexar County again. We’ll continue to watch 6pm – 9pm to see if a storm or two forms that could be strong. Might not if cap holds. This activity is forming despite cap in place (which is keeping it from being strong). Very hot, humid, breezy. Very conditional risk on this happening. All depends on if the cap weakens enough to allow for it to happen or not. If we do see a storm go up, could be strong - severe with wind/hail. SPC has us in marginal severe storm outlook for this possibility. But again, might not see anything... we'll watch trends.

BEXAR COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO