ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Experts warn that drought will impact Northwest this summer

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Drought is expected to impact much of the Pacific Northwest this summer, including areas in eastern Washington, southern Oregon and southern Idaho, according to climatology and water officials.

A recent map from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows that about 54% of Washington is experiencing abnormally dry or drought conditions, with about 25% of the state in severe or extreme drought, the Yakima Herald-Republic reported.

Washington and Oregon recorded above-normal precipitation levels and below-normal temperatures in April, which brought gains to snowpack in some areas. But state climatology experts predict it will be warmer and drier than normal in summer months.

Washington Climatologist Nick Bond said Wednesday that precipitation over the last 90 days has been at or above normal across much of the state. Exceptions can be seen in Okanogan, Douglas and Grant counties in the north-central part of the state, where conditions remained on the dry side, he said.

Bond said there are early indications that the summer will be on the warm side, but he said the chance of a severe heat wave is unlikely. The Northwest recorded record high temperatures in late June and early July 2021.

“It would be quite surprising to have anything of that magnitude come up this year,” he said.

“There was a tremendous toll on human life in the Pacific Northwest with last year’s heat wave, and I trust that we’ve learned some from that about what kind of actions can be taken to help people when those sorts of events come along,” Bond said.

Recent precipitation in the Northwest has staved off the start of the fire season, but fire potential remains above-normal, according to Eric Wise with the Northwest Area Coordination Center. He said the potential is driven by drought conditions and projections of warmer and drier weather in coming months.

The area of most immediate concern is central Oregon, he said.

“As we head into the summer months, that concern starts to spread up into central Washington and southwestern Oregon,” Wise said.

Washington State Department of Agriculture’s Jaclyn Hancock said full water deliveries are expected for irrigation in the Yakima River Basin.

Jeff Marti with the Washington state Department of Ecology said some areas could see water restrictions in coming months, including irrigation areas in Okanogan, Spokane and Walla Walla.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

1 dead, 1 injured in Montana campground shooting

LIBBY, Mont. (AP) — A 63-year-old man has been arrested following a shooting that left one person dead and a second injured at a Montana campground. Authorities said Garry Douglas Seaman was arrested on Sunday near his Flathead County home, a day after the shooting north of Libby in Lincoln County.
LIBBY, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Walla Walla, WA
City
Spokane, WA
City
Pacific, WA
State
Oregon State
State
Idaho State
State
Washington State
City
Yakima, WA
The Associated Press

Pressure mounts over Oregon primary ballot fiasco

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — A Democratic state lawmaker in Oregon is calling for an investigation into a ballot-printing fiasco that will delay results from Tuesday’s primary by weeks, with a key U.S. House race hanging in the balance in a state that prides itself on voter access and election transparency.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Water Year#Irrigation#The Pacific Northwest
The Associated Press

Maryland’s Sen. Van Hollen returns home after minor stroke

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen is home again after suffering a minor stroke, tweeting Sunday that it was great to be home “after a long week.”. The Maryland Democrat said in a statement May 15 that he experienced lightheadedness and acute neck pain while delivering a speech in western Maryland. On the advice of a physician, he sought medical attention upon his return home and he was treated at George Washington University Hospital. An angiogram indicated a minor stroke in the form of a small venous tear at the back of his head, Van Hollen said.
MARYLAND STATE
The Associated Press

5 shot to death at public housing complex in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — At least five people were shot to death Sunday night at a public housing complex in Puerto Rico, authorities said. Police spokesman Axel Valencia told The Associated Press that the deaths occurred in the community of Caimito in San Juan, capital of the U.S. territory. He said the group was shot outside the Villa Esperanza housing complex.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Environment
The Associated Press

NC jobless rate falls to 3.4%, dropping toward 1990s levels

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s unemployment rate for April fell further below pre-pandemic levels, the state Commerce Department announced Friday, as the number of newly hired workers continued to increase. The seasonally adjusted rate of 3.4% represents a 0.1 percentage point decrease from March. Barring future alterations...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

909K+
Followers
442K+
Post
407M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy