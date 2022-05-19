Camdenton City Hall, Police closed to public on Thursday for computer work

COLUMBIA — Columbia police searched Saturday for a shooting suspect. Officers responded to a call at an apartment complex in the 2600 block of Eastwood Drive around 1:40 a.m. Police found evidence of a shooting. Witnesses told police an adult male with gunshot wounds went to a hospital in...
The Missouri Department of Transportation announced work on Highway 50 next week. MoDOT will close one westbound lane of Highway 50 at the Osage River, east of Jefferson City. Crews will be working under the bridge starting Monday, May 23. The westbound lane will be closed through Friday, May 27.
The mayors of Jefferson City and Columbia are hosting a bike ride from each of the two cities to Hartsburg. The Mayors' Trail Ride: Connecting Communities will be Saturday, June 4. Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe will lead a group along the MKT trail from Columbia to Hartsburg. Columbia cyclists have...
On May 22nd, three years ago, a tornado ravaged Jefferson City. While fortunately no one was killed by the twister, it left many buildings and homes destroyed. One of those homes belonged to Dwight Days, a Jefferson City native and a U.S. Army veteran. While it was once Days' and...
Missouri Department of Transportation crews will start to replace the deck of the Route 100 bridge west of Chamois on Monday. The work will shut down the bridge over Deer Creek for up to two months. Drivers can follow detour signs on Route 89 during the closure. The current bridge...
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The Marshall school board has issued a letter to the families of students saying that no warnings will be issued for "unnecessary behavior" during Sunday's high school graduation ceremony and instead will "move directly to prosecution." The warning is in response to the possibility of protests...
COLUMBIA — The Boone County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a juvenile. According to Boone County Sheriff's Department Captain Brian Leer, the incident was first reported at 1:58 pm Saturday at 1800 East Prathersville Road at Crescent Meadows Trailer Park. The juvenile did sustain a gunshot wound.
The Audrain County Sheriff's Office investigated a report that some students made threats of violence against the Community R-VI High School. Sheriff Matt Oller explained the situation in a Facebook post. Sheriff Oller said he was notified by a concerned parent. The department's School Resource Deputies worked with school district...
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo — Track athletes had to deal with weather delays due to the early morning rain. But they were able to get in the Class 1 and 2 state track meet on Saturday in Jefferson City. The Principia Boys and Drexel girls won in Class 1. Lawson's...
COLUMBIA — Graduation ceremonies continued Saturday for Columbia Public Schools students. Nearly 1,300 students received their diplomas from Hickman, Rock Bridge, Battle and Douglass High Schools on Friday and Saturday. Rock Bridge school administrators graduated 467 students at Mizzou Arena. The Class of 2022 was the first graduating class...
JEFFERSON CITY — Helias Catholic baseball is on to the Class 5 Quarterfinals. The Crusaders defeated Washington 9-3 Friday to clinch the district championship. Helias next plays the winner of Willard and Glendale in the state playoffs. The Crusaders sit just two wins away from the Class 5 championship game.
COLUMBIA, Mo — Mizzou Softball started the NCAA tournament on a good note, defeating in-state rival Missouri State 3-1. Laurin Krings was dominant at the circle, striking out 12 in a complete-game performance. She allowed just one run on six hits. The game was scoreless until the third inning...
COLUMBIA, Mo — Mizzou Softball is two wins away from the Super Regional round. The Tigers staved off elimination and defeated Missouri State for the second time this weekend 2-0 on Saturday night to advance to the Columbia Regional final. MU will face Arizona, who beat the Tigers earlier in the afternoon 2-0.
