Oak Bluffs, MA

Ripe in Oak Bluffs, MA Aug 26, 2022 – presale code

Cover picture for the articleThe Ripe presale code has been listed. For a little while you can acquire your event tickets before they go on sale!. If you don’t...

T.I. in Lynn, MA Aug 05, 2022 – presale passcode

The T.I. presale password everyone has been looking for is up and ready for our members! For a little while you can get great tickets before the general public!!!. If you don’t buy your tickets to T.I.’s performance in Lynn, MA during the presale you might not be able to order them before they sell-out.
Hetty Green Returns to New Bedford This Summer [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]

Hetty Green was a New Bedford original. She was born in 1834, the daughter of successful whaling agent and oil manufacturer Edward Mott Robinson and Abby Howland. Decades later. she was known as the "Witch of Wall Street," and was considered the richest woman in America. Green passed on in 1916, but the interest in her life and her family has never faded away.
Open/Closed In Belmont Center: CVS Opens In New Location; Bank America Closing In June

Two established businesses in Belmont Center are on the move. CVS/Pharmacy officially opens Sunday, May 22, in its new location adjacent to Trinktisch across Leonard Street from its former site. The move which was anticipated since last year leaves the former location at 60 Leonard St. vacant, adding to the number of empty storefronts in Belmont’s main business center.
Easton’s Beach Seasonal Parking Stickers Now On Sale

Seasonal Beach Parking Stickers are now for sale at the Collections office at City Hall!. Residents interested in securing a seasonal pass are invited to visit City Hall between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday and weekends at the Beach Office from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. through May 28th!
Talbot’s Distribution Center in Lakeville to Close by Mid-November

The Talbot’s Distribution Center located in Lakeville will be permanently closing this November. On May 13, the company notified the state of the impending layoff of 277 people as a result of the closure. The plan is to close the distribution center in three phases, beginning on July 29 and concluding on November 11.
Lack of Inventory Slowing Cape Cod Real Estate Sales

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod & Islands Association of Realtors released their latest figures for Cape Cod real estate transactions in April 2022, with limited inventory and other factors leading to a lower total of sales compared to April of last year. “The slowdown in sales we are experiencing...
Cape Cod News 05/22/2022

WOODS HOLE – Due to the failure of an A/C unit, The Steamship Authority (SSA) computer servers are offline, and their website and reservation system are unavailable. Steamship Authority staff are working diligently to assess and correct the issue. Currently no reservations can be made online, at…. Full Story.
New Restaurant Off To Strong Start In Northborough

A new restaurant started by a group of Massachusetts foodies is off to a strong start. The Cellar Bar & Grille, located in Worcester County, in the town of Northborough, was founded by a group of "like-minded foodies" who have always liked to eat, drink, and create amazing food together.
Where to Eat Seafood on the South Shore of Massachusetts

As another long New England winter begins to thaw, flocks of Bostonians are planning day trips to the seashore to soak up the sun. If you’re not up for a multi-hour drive to the Cape, the South Shore, which covers a vast area south of Boston from Quincy to Duxbury and beyond, may be a more accessible alternative.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 16:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Essex; Middlesex; Norfolk; Plymouth; Suffolk The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Norfolk County in eastern Massachusetts Southern Essex County in northeastern Massachusetts Suffolk County in eastern Massachusetts Southeastern Middlesex County in northeastern Massachusetts North central Plymouth County in southeastern Massachusetts * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 458 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Dover, or near Natick, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. * Locations impacted include Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Newton, Somerville, Framingham, Waltham, Malden, Brookline, Medford, Weymouth, Revere, Arlington, Everett, Woburn, Braintree, Chelsea, Natick, Randolph and Watertown. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Pets perish in house fire near Fall River/Tiverton line

Two local departments combined to extinguish a residential fire on a warm and muggy Sunday. At approximately 12:45 p.m., Tiverton and Fall River Fire Departments responded to the 400 block of State Avenue for a house fire near the Fall River and Tiverton line. Upon arrival, responders encountered a fire...
Here's a List of Splash Pads and Sprayers Opening in Mass. This Weekend

With potentially dangerous heat moving in for the weekend, the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation announced it would open certain spray decks for families to stay cool. The following DCR spray decks will be open this weekend from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Alfond Memorial Spray Deck, 280 Charles...
