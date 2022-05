2023 recruit Samson Okunlola learned a lot from this brother, Samuel Okunlola, but he knew he had to top his older brother’s nickname. Samuel, who committed to Pittsburgh last winter and enrolled in January, coined himself “The Last Edge Bender.” It’s a nod to his ability to pressure quarterbacks along the defensive line. Okunlola, himself one of the best offensive linemen in his class, thought about it before settling on his brand: Pancake Honcho, alluding to how he’s king at smothering defenders on the field. With more than 30 offers, the self-given nickname has caught on quickly.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 23 MINUTES AGO