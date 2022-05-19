ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Cruise’s Ex-Wives: Everything To Know About His 3 Marriages To Katie, Nicole, & Mimi

By James Crowley
 4 days ago
Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Tom Cruise has been a popular actor for decades. He’s appeared in classics like Top Gun and Jerry Maguire, but he’s also been a part of the massively popular Mission: Impossible film franchise. While he got famous through his many movie appearances, Tom’s personal life has long been a public interest, from his relationships to his family. Throughout his life, the 59-year-old actor has been married to three different women. Find out more about who his exes are and what his relationships with them were like!

Tom has been married three times throughout his career. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Mimi Rogers

Tom’s first marriage was to Mimi Rogers in 1987. The actor had experienced early success in his career with Risky Business and Top Gun, before he married the actress. Mimi, 66, has starred in a number of beloved movies like Lost In Space or the first Austin Powers film. While the marriage was short-lived, Mimi did have a major impact on Tom, being the one who introduced him to Scientology, according to the book The Passion of Tom Cruise, via Radar. Her dad had been an original member of the church, via The Hollywood Reporter.

Tom’s first wife was Mimi. The two were wed from 1987 to 1990. ( Lennox Mclendon/AP/Shutterstock)

Tom had said that the pair met at a dinner party in a 1986 profile by Rolling Stone. In another profile, he later gushed about Mimi. “I care about my wife more than anything in the world. She’s my best friend. I just really like being with her, you know? I love her,” he said.

Tom Cruise With His Kids -- Photos

Unfortunately, the couple later split and broke up in 1990. In the years since the divorce, Mimi has said that she regularly gets questioned about her marriage to the Top Gun star, but she doesn’t really comment much. ““Any time anything happens with him I get a call: ’What do you think of Katie? What do think about this?’ … ’Yeah, he’s having a kid. Of course I think it’s great. What do you want me to say?’ ’Do you think he’ll be a good father?’ ’How do I know any more than I would know what kind of parent you would be,” she explained to Today in 2006.

Nicole Kidman

Tom was married to Nicole from 1990 to 2001. (Shutterstock)

After the split from Mimi, Tom starred alongside his future wife Nicole Kidman in Days of Thunder, and the pair got married in December 1990. The couple adopted two kids: a daughter Isabella, 29, and a son Connor, 27, in the 90s. During their 11-year marriage, Tom and Nicole also starred in the 1999 film Eyes Wide Shut together, which Nicole, 54, looked back on fondly in a 2020 New York Times interview. “We were happily married through that. We would go go-kart racing after those scenes. We’d rent out a place and go racing at 3 in the morning,” she said.

After 11 years together, the couple broke up, and Tom filed for divorce in February 2001. In the years after the split, Nicole said the breakup was a “major shock” in a 2006 interview with Ladies Home Journal, per Today. “I knew I was going to get hit with something. But I think a divorce, and the demise of what your family is, is a little death in itself,” she said. Shortly after the split, there had been reports that Nicole had suffered a miscarriage at the end of their relationship, but she set the record straight in a 2007 interview with Marie Claire. She said that it was “wrongly reported,” and clarified, “I had an ectopic pregnancy at the beginning of [my marriage].”

Katie Holmes

Tom and Katie were married from 2006 to 2012. (Stuart Atkins/Shutterstock)

Tom’s third and most recent marriage was to actress Katie Holmes. The pair started dating in 2005, and they were quickly nicknamed “TomKat.” The actor famously declared his love for Katie in a viral interview with Oprah Winfrey, where he jumped on the couch on her talk show. A year after going public with their romance, Katie, 43, had their first daughter Suri, 16, together in April 2006. The couple got married that November. The wedding was an extravagant affair, with tons of high profile guests like Jada Pinkett-Smith, Jennifer Lopez, Jim Carrey, and many more, per USA Today. Tom’s best man was the head of the Church of Scientology David Miscavige, according to the BBC.

After six years of marriage, the couple divorced in 2012. Katie announced that she was filing for divorce, and the split was quickly resolved due to a prenup arranged by the actress’s dad, according to Vanity Fair. After the split, Katie moved to New York with Suri. She reflected on the time after the divorce in an April 2020 interview with InStyle. “That time was intense. It was a lot of attention, and I had a little child on top of it. We had some funny moments out and about in public. So many people I didn’t know became my friends and helped us out, and that’s what I love about the city,” she said.

