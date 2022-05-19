ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

North State under red flag warning | Redding shelter site advances | California gas prices soar to new heights

Cover picture for the articleThe latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Thursday, May 19. Red flag warning issued for much of the North State. Windy conditions and hot temperatures have triggered a red flag warning for most of Northern California, including much of the North State. Scott Rowe is a meteorologist...

CBS Sacramento

Red Flag Warnings Issued For Sacramento Region

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A red flag warning has been issued for Monday and Tuesday for the Sacramento Valley, the Delta, and portions of the foothills, said the National Weather Service. The combination of renewed northerly winds and low afternoon humidity levels will create dangerous fire weather conditions Monday and Tuesday. These conditions not only create more of an opportunity for fires to start, but the potential for them to rapidly spread once they do. North winds are expected to be about 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 25 to 35 mph. The red flag warning is expected to end around 8 p.m. Tuesday.
KTLA

These counties have the highest COVID-19 infection rates in California

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority […]
spectrumnews1.com

Six candidates vie to become California State Controller

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Come June 7, California voters will pick the top two contenders to appear on the November ballot for several statewide races. One race getting a lot of buzz is the state controller’s race. Four Democrats, one Republican and one member of the Green Party are vying to become California’s next chief financial officer.
mendofever.com

Keeping Scotts Dam, Four New Wells, Ag Users Billed Even Though They Won’t Get Water— Highlights from This Week’s Redwood Valley Water District Meeting

The Redwood Valley County Water District Board of Directors met on May 19, 2022, at 5:00 pm at the Willow County Water District Office, 151 Laws Avenue, Ukiah. The Willow County Water District comprises six water districts including Redwood Valley. Further clarification of issues discussed at the meeting was provided afterward by Jared Walker, General Manager.
mendocinobeacon.com

Map: Red flag warning extends into Bay Area

A red flag warning in effect for California’s Central Valley extends into the Bay Area, indicating heightened risk of wildfire through Friday evening, the National Weather Service says. In the area shown in pink on the map above, gusty winds and low humidity are expected from 11 a.m. Thursday...
actionnewsnow.com

Woman rescued at 12,500 feet on Mt. Shasta

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A woman was rescued by CHP - Northern Division Air Operations after she was severely injured while climbing Mt. Shasta on Saturday afternoon. Air crews were able to hoist her off of Mt. Shasta at 12,500 feet and transported her to the old ski park parking lot where Mercy Medical Air crew members were waiting, according to CHP - Northern Division Air Operations.
KCET

Newsom Says CA Is an Abortion ‘Sanctuary.’ But for Whom?

Many people in underserved communities still struggle to find abortion services in the Golden State. This story was originally published May 18, 2022 by Knock LA. This month, Politico broke the news that the US Supreme Court had decided to overturn the historic abortion rights decision Roe v. Wade, according to an initial draft majority opinion. In response to the leak, Governor Gavin Newsom announced a Reproductive Health Package to expand abortion access and attract businesses from anti-abortion and anti-LGBTQ+ states. Even before the leak, California legislators introduced a dozen bills during this session that support reproductive justice and access to abortion care. These bills would benefit people already living in California, as well as those from other states seeking abortion care. This could make California a "safe haven" for those seeking abortion care, but California still has its issues with accessibility.
actionnewsnow.com

Missing quad rider found in Butte County Saturday

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Butte County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (BCSO) found a missing quad rider on Saturday in Butte County. The quad rider had been missing since Saturday afternoon in the Sly Park Reservoir area in southeast Butte County. The BCSO helicopter was able to find the missing...
mynspr.org

Butte College training program | Hundreds of bills move forward in legislature | Monarch butterflies get a boost

The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Friday, May 20. Butte College training program aims to ease labor shortage. In the aftermath of the Camp Fire, Butte College established a program to help train new workers in utility line clearance and vegetation management to help prevent devastating wildfires. Demand for workers in the industry continues to outpace supply and the college is still trying to ease that shortage.
CBS San Francisco

Mendocino County Sheriff orders evacuations in wildfire near Point Arena

POINT ARENA -- The Mendocino County Sheriff has ordered some mandatory evacuations Friday after a wildfire broke out in the area south of Point Arena, shutting down Highway 1.The Mendocino County Sheriff's Twitter account first posted about the fire shortly after 4 p.m. Friday in the area of Bill Owens Road and South Highway 1 near Schooner Gulch Beach on the coast, closing the highway.According to initial reports, the fire was approximately 12 acres. Ground crews and air support were responding.Evacuations were ordered for the area of Bill Owens Road to Schooner Gulch Road and Schooner Gulch Road to South Highway 1. The sheriff's tweet said the best evacuation route is east to Ten Mile Cutoff Road. Highway 1 is closed at Bill Owens Road and Schooner Gulch Road.  At 6:45 p.m., Cal Fire tweeted that the incident, now called the Owens Fire, had grown to 30 acres and was 5% contained.
