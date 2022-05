The COVID-19 community level transmission in Champaign County is now listed as high. The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District (CUPHD) made the announcement Friday, May 20. We're told the rise in levels is due to the new case rate per 100,000 population, percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients and new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO