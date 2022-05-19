Trouble No More: 50th Anniversary of Eat a Peachs show in Newark, NJ Nov 13, 2022 – presale password

The Fireplace, which closed last year after sixty five years to heavy fanfare, will likely be replaced by one of the fast growing chains in the area. Just when it seemed like Paramus had reached peak Chick-fil-A — there are locations in Paramus Park, Garden State Plaza and one planned for the eventual buildout at the Stop & Shop Center on Route 17 — another is in the works at the landmark restaurant’s former location.

19 HOURS AGO