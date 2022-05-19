Boz Scaggs: Out of The Blues Tour 2022s performance in Des Moines, IA Aug 24, 2022 – presale code

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines sandwich institution celebrated a century in business on Friday. B&B Grocery, Meat and Deli has been owned and operated by the same family since its founding in 1922. The Brooks family is now on generation number three. Two of the three generations...
Thunderstruck Over Iowa Speedway combines three big concerts with three big nights of fireworks, the likes of which have never been seen before in Iowa! The Pyrotechnics Guild International Convention is coming to Newton, Iowa Saturday July 30 to Saturday August 6, 2022. The economic impact to the surrounding area will be in the millions of dollars! As part of the convention being in town, a series of three nights will combine a concert experience followed by a 90 Minute Fireworks! The first night will have the Legendary Jan and Dean Beach Party on Sunday July 31st. Night #2 will Tuesday August 2nd with Arena Rock favorites, HAIRBALL! The final night will be Friday August 5th with up and coming Country Star Alexandra Kay! All shows start at ONLY $20 to get in...seating is limited...and upgrades are available to the Newton Club area at the track as well. Concerts begin at 7pm with about 90 MINUTES of incredible fireworks from PGI, the organization hosting the pyrotechnics convention at the Iowa Speedway, at their conclusion! NASCAR has made the facility available for these events and profits from Thunderstruck Over Iowa Speedway will be donated to Jasper County Charities! It's a WIN-WIN-WIN for everyone! Goto www.PGI-NEWTON.com for all the details and ticket information!
A power outage on Des Moines' north side left nearly two-thousand homes and businesses in the dark Saturday morning, including shoppers at Fareway Foods near 2nd and Euclid. Mid-American Energy spokesman Geoff Greenwood tells WHO Radio News, "At 8:15 this morning, we lost power to about 1,800 customers on the north side of Des Moines, primarily in the Highland Park neighborhood."
Imagine the concept of an ATM machine, but instead of cash, you get delicious cookies! That dream has become a reality as an Iowa cookie company is getting ready to debut its second cookie ATM machine this week!. Mary Jo Banwart is the owner of Cookies, etc. She told the...
A Waverly restaurant that has been around for decades is officially closing its doors for good. The past two years have been a tough one for the food and service industry. With the pandemic changing the way we go out to eat and labor shortages galore; it has not been an easy time to be in the industry.
RINGGOLD COUNTY, IA – Two southwest Iowa residents escaped injury in an accident caused by Tuesday’s storms. The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office says 63-year old New Market resident Alan Brown and 38-year old Clarinda resident Richard Pace were riding motorcycles on Highway 25 near the Highway 2 intersection when a large gust of wind from the thunderstorms blew both motorcycles off the roadway and into a ditch.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A man in a white truck has been arrested in Des Moines after a car chase that started in Urbandale. An Iowa state trooper says the man has warrants and drove off when troopers tried to pull him over Friday morning. Troopers had lost the guy in Des Moines and called off the search. But a Polk County Sheriff's unmarked car saw the guy and followed him until he parked downtown between two building on the 2200 block of Grand Ave. He was arrested there. The Ford F-150 has a visible dent on the rear driver side fender from when troopers say they tried to force the guy to pull over.
FOREST CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – An Iowa family is getting the chance of a lifetime. The Mielke’s will compete on the big screen in one of America’s favorite game shows Friday night: Family Feud. “Now from the experience, we figured out it was much easier to figure...
(Undated) -- MercyOne is touting the success of a recent blood drives in Des Moines, Mason City, and Sioux City. MercyOne Air Med and LifeServe say they collected 214-blood donations at three events May 13th. LifeServe Blood Center officials say blood supplies have been low due to seasonal blood needs...
It's never easy to lose an old friend and that's true for dogs, too. There's a new video that proves this point showing an Iowa dog who recently lost her best friend get a brand new one. According to the video description this happened in Keystone, Iowa recently. Here's the...
If you were in Des Moines last weekend you might have glanced up at the city skyline and swore you saw a familiar sight. Was that the Batman signal shining on the facade of a building in Iowa? Indeed it was. But fear not, citizens of the Hawkeye State, the caped crusader is here to help!
US News has released their annual list of the '150 Best Places to Live in the U.S.,' and we're happy to report that A few cities here in Iowa are among the best to live in the entire country!. To determine the list, U.S. News used their own internal resources,...
The sun is out, the birds are chirping and for some Des Moines families, the lawn mowers ain't singin'.Driving the news: No Mow May is a viral movement that's encouraging homeowners to ditch the blades and let their lawns go wild for the month.Why it matters: While a manicured lawn has traditionally represented orderliness, the overuse of water and chemicals to keep our grass green can hurt the environment.Holding off on mowing lets all sorts of vegetation grow, like flowers and weeds that create more habitat for early-season pollinators.Zoom in: In Iowa, the city of Cedar Falls is participating in...
(Omaha) The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for northwest Iowa, including the counties of Monona, Harrison and Shelby, from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday. Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
LEHIGH, Iowa — Brushy Creek’s water isn’t new territory for Ben Wescott, of Webster City. He spends many days out there for hours at a time. So Thursday's nearly three-hour trip wasn't out of the norm. “I decided to go out and catch some waves with the...
A mobile home park on Des Moines' south side is being demolished to make way for a new housing development, according to the Neighborhood Development Corporation (NDC).Why it matters: Oak Hill Mobile Home Park, at 3140 Indianola Ave., underscores the complexity that persists with redevelopment, homeowners' rights and efforts to protect low-income families from unsafe conditions.Aging or poorly maintained mobile home parks have been a thorny issue for local officials, who must weigh public safety decisions against a shortage in affordable housing.Catch up fast: Des Moines tried to shutter the 30-home park back in 2014 after city inspectors cited its...
(Adair County, Iowa) – Officials with the Stuart Fire Department posted on social media this (Sunday) morning, “A reminder to slow down when coming up on any accident.” The post says that at around 3:45-a.m., “Stuart Fire was paged to a multi-vehicle accident involving 2 semis and 2 passenger vehicles at the 91mm west bound I-80. West bound was completely blocked and east bound partially blocked. While processing the scene there was a secondary collision of a semi and passenger vehicle going east bound.”
FORT DODGE, Iowa (WHO) — The iconic Crossroads Mall in Fort Dodge will soon be no more. The city is working on a development to remove most of the mall and replace it with a $90 million Corridor Plaza project. “We are working with ATI group on looking at how we recruit retailers and restaurants […]
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, three men were sentenced for selling vehicles on the internet after re-placing the vehicles’ odometers in order to sell the vehicles at a higher price. 50-year-old Jerret Schreiber from Parkersburg, 33-year-old David Stangeland from Cedar Falls, and 36-year-old Dustin Arends from New...
