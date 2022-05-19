Suspect arrested in Akron bomb threat bank robbery

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– Akron police arrested a suspect in the robbery of a Key Bank on Friday.

Daniel Stearns, 29, of Akron, was charged with aggravated robbery.

The suspect walked into the bank on West Market Street and handed the teller a note, saying he had a bomb, according to police. He snatched the cash and ran from the scene.

Police said Stearns confessed to the robbery and an attempted bank robbery in a neighboring city.

