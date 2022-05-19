ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuba Nostalgia 2022 Event Comes to Miami-Dade This Weekend

By NBC 6
NBC Miami
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans of the nostalgic time of the music, flavors and art that is all about the Cuban culture will get a chance to experience it this weekend in Miami. Cuba...

www.nbcmiami.com

goworldtravel.com

Escaping Miami International Airport…To Get to Communist Cuba

“Well, I guess we’re going to all make it to Cuba after all,” I said to Matt. “Don’t bet on it yet,” he replied. If I had gone to Havana with a few American colleagues recently, just getting there would have been something like the account I am about to give: a drama-filled day.
MIAMI, FL
vnexplorer.net

Miami bars Haiti’s ex-president ‘Sweet Micky’ from performing at music festival

© Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS Haitian President Michel Martelly speaks to supporters while attending the inauguration of neighborhood of Morne Lazarre, in the commune of Petion Ville, Port-au-Prince, on April 17, 2015, where 25 houses were rebuilt for families affected by the earthquake that hit Haiti in January 2010.
MIAMI, FL
wlrn.org

'Hotel Scarface': drugs, disco, and debauchery

One of Miami’s most iconic hotels today was once party central for the cocaine cowboys. in the 1980s The Mutiny Hotel became the central base for the cocaine industry. That hotel is the main character in Roben Farzad’s book, ‘Hotel Scarface: Where Cocaine Cowboys Partied and Plotted to Control Miami,’ which is also this month’s Sundial Book Club pick.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

6 Cuban migrants swim to shore in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Several migrants were observed coming to shore in Miami-Dade County on Sunday. Authorities said six Cuban migrants came ashore in Golden Beach sometime late Sunday morning or early in the afternoon. U.S. Border Patrol agents responded and observed the migrants, who officials said swam to...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Black history mural unveiled at Miami-Dade elementary school

MIAMI – A mural was unveiled Saturday at a school in Miami-Dade County honoring Frances Johnson, one of the first Black parents to lead her children to an all-white school. Johnson took the brave step with her children on Sept. 6, 1961, at Earlington Heights Elementary School, and on Saturday morning, her son honored her at that same school she took them to with a mural.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Brightline marks 3rd anniversary with discounts

MIAMI – At $3 to $5, Patrick Goddard said Brightline fares will be a lot cheaper than a gallon of gas from Friday to Sunday. The high-speed train has stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach and will have new stations in Boca Raton and Aventura. The expansion project to Orlando International Airport is next.
MIAMI, FL
calleochonews.com

Over 11 Million available in the homeless trust for landlords of Miami apartments

Federal funding for the homeless trust offers over 11 million dollars to Miami landlords in exchange for their apartments to mitigate the shortage in housing. What may not be known to many people is that there is a Miami-Dade’s homeless trust that has $11 million and is funded in part by the state and in part by the federal government. This comes as a ray of hope amidst the worst housing crisis to hit South Florida and perhaps the entire country.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Parking garages at Miami International Airport full for Saturday travelers

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami International Airport’s garages are filled to capacity on Saturday, due to weather delays Friday and high weekend travel. According to Miami-Dade Aviation Department, travelers should plan to be dropped off by family or friends, a ride share service, taxi or public transportation.
MIAMI, FL
blackchronicle.com

COVID-19 Testing Site Finder – CBS Miami

Miami-Dade County offers free testing for COVID-19 at drive-thru, walk-in and mobile sites. Test site operations have expanded in Broward to meet increased demand. In Monroe County, positive COVID-19 cases are significantly increasing as well.
MIAMI, FL
FodorsTravel

The 12 Best Beaches in Miami

Home > Destinations > USA > Florida > Miami > Beaches. All of the most incredible beaches in and around Miami for every type of traveler. It’s impossible to travel to the 305 without getting a bit sandy. Miami’s beaches are some of the best in the continental United States, and millions flock to enjoy them each year. Even though beach hopping is one of the best things to do in Miami, most Miami vacationers fail to venture beyond South Beach, and while SoBe is absolutely worth a visit, the Magic City has much more to offer. From secluded locales that will make you feel like you’re on a tropical island to family-friendly parks and kite surfing heavens, Miami truly has an oceanfront to satisfy all. Whether you’re looking for a day party, a place to enjoy with your dog, or everything in between, here are the top beaches in Miami for you and your travel style.
MIAMI, FL
calleochonews.com

First marijuana dispensary can now open in Miami

Miami finally allowed the city's first medicinal marijuana dispensary to open last week after years of pushback. Although medicinal marijuana was approved by Florida in 2016, the city's long-held stance of prohibiting dispensaries was overturned in a dramatic policy move. Vote on last Thursday allowed locals to operate a marijuana dispensary at 90 NE 11th St., near nightclubs E11even and Space, with the help of a registered dispensary firm.
MIAMI, FL
sflcn.com

Western Air Makes Inaugural Flight Between Nassau and Fort Lauderdale

[NASSAU, Bahamas] – Bahamian owned and operated commercial airline, Western Air, took a long runway into the international friendly skies yesterday. They it made its first flight between Nassau and Fort Lauderdale, Florida as another airline alternative for travellers. The 50-seater Embraer ERJ145 Jet took off from Lynden Pindling International Airport at 11 am en route to Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport, a first in the airline’s almost 21-year existence.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Saharan dust, 100-degree heat index will greet South Floridians this weekend

Get ready for slightly hazy days and hue-altered sunrises and sunsets, South Florida. Saharan dust is here from Africa. And while dealing with the possible respiratory concerns resulting from the Saharan dust, South Floridians also had to prepare for a Saturday heat index that could make it feel as though it’s 100 degrees. “It’s probably the first hot and humid weekend of the season,” said ...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Brightline offers low fares this weekend to celebrate its third anniversary

The Brightline intercity rail service said it will celebrate its third anniversary with cut-rate fares this weekend, along with live events at its three stations in West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. Passengers will be able to ride the privately-run train for $3 and $5 SMART fares. The cost for a one-way ticket from West Palm to Miami is $22 for a SMART fare and $37 for a Premium seat. ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Living Large: 1000 Museum Boasts Penthouse With South Florida’s Only Helipad

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Known for its dramatic curving exoskeleton, 1000 Museum, located on 1000 Biscayne Boulevard in Downtown Miami, was designed by the late architect Zaha Hadid. It was her first residential tower in the western hemisphere, and one of the final projects she designed. She passed away in 2016. On top of the 62-story building is a one of a kind of Penthouse, boasting the only helipad in South Florida, residents can land at MIA and helicopter home. It’s here where CBS 4’s Lisa Petrillo met up with Lourdes Alatriste, Executive Director of Sales at Douglas Elliman Realty. “This is under 10,000 square...
MIAMI, FL
calleochonews.com

Tenants Bill of Rights passed in haste exposes landlords: Says 60,000 MIAMI REALTORS®

The Tenants Bill of Rights provides more protection for renters in Miami and is now effective with little resources accesible to educate uninformed landlords and tenants. As South Florida is embroiled in the country’s worst housing crisis, Miami-Dade County mayor, Daniella Levine Cava, has decided to step up to the plate and take action. On May 3rd, 2022 the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously to approve a Tenants’ Bill of Rights that would help alleviate some of the pressure on renters.
MIAMI, FL

