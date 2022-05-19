ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

Easton man won’t get a murder retrial after all, appeals court rules

By Rudy Miller
 4 days ago
A federal appeals court has reversed a decision to grant a retrial for a convicted murderer in Easton, according to a news release. The news release from the Northampton County District Attorney’s office says 54-year-old Lawrence Gaines’ first-degree murder conviction and life sentence from 2013 will stand....

