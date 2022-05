State police have released new details about a tow truck driver who was hit and killed while helping a person with a disabled car on I-91 in North Haven Saturday night. Christopher Russell, 38, of Ellington, was standing behind the disabled vehicle on I-91 North near Exit 11 when he was hit by another car around 6:20 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

NORTH HAVEN, CT ・ 1 HOUR AGO