Dothan Police search for couple conning gas stations across the state, traveling in stolen truck
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Police Department is currently looking for a couple traveling through the Wiregrass. The pair is accused of conning local gas stations while getting around on a stolen vehicle.Drugs discovered inside fake pink Yeti container
Joshua and Mary Matheny stopped at a Dothan gas station on May 10, and police say purchased upwards of $600 worth of fuel using a fraudulent credit card.
While investigating, police allege that the couple has done this in other areas as well, including other states.
They were last known to be driving in a dually pick-up truck and pulling a fifth-wheel camper.Substitute bus driver drops 8-year-old off at wrong stop, Thomasville superintendent investigating
Police have confirmed that the truck is stolen.
If you have any information on the two’s whereabouts you are asked to contact Dothan police at 334-615-3000 or your local law enforcement agency.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.
Comments / 0