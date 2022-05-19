ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville barricade situation ends after at least 17 hours

By Ethan Illers
 4 days ago

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – After at least 17 hours, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested a barricaded suspect early Friday morning.

The sheriff’s office said Andria Caro or Andria Josephs was arrested around 4 a.m. Deputies reportedly tried to serve a Writ of Eviction at the Autumn Winds Apartments on Ted Crozier Boulevard in Clarksville Thursday morning. Caro/Josephs allegedly refused to leave and secured herself in the apartment.

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at Riverdale High School graduation on MTSU campus

Officials said de-escalation techniques were used to calm the situation and said Caro/Josephs eventually came out to walk her dog and was taken into custody. The sheriff’s office said she did resist arrest, but was eventually taken to jail.

