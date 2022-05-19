State Track: Bluefield boys win 4×200 relay championship

Charleston – State championship events are nothing new for the Bluefield Beavers 4×200-meter relay team.

As football players seniors Jacorian Green and Gage Sisk have been a part of two teams that have played in the Class AA state championship game. Sophomore Amir Hairston has played in a pair of semifinals himself.

That chemistry appears to have paid dividends.

The quadruplet of Sisk, Green, Hairston and Carter King were flawless Thursday, capturing the Class AA 4×200-meter state championship Thursday at Laidley Field in Charleston with a time of 1:30.47.

The championship time tops that of their regional qualifying time (1:32.03) by nearly two seconds.

“It all started last year when it was our first time up here,” Sisk said. “We started out pretty good last year so this year we were seniors so especially with the relays we knew we could go out and do something big. It’s senior year so we wanted to go out with a bang. We took it serious and practiced every day and went hard. We kept each other accountable.

After Hairston ate up ground on the second leg of the relay, Sisk vaulted the Beavers into second on the third leg before passing off to his anchor, the reigning 200-meter state champion in Green. From there the speedster did the rest, edging out Point Pleasant’s Preston Taylor.

It’s the first 4×200-meter relay title for the Beavers since 2017 when the Beavers set the state meet record with a time of 1:29.69.

Having routinely played and competed for championships, there weren’t many nerves amongst the group.

“After four year you come too expect it,” Sisk said of competing for titles. “If you don;’t win states its a letdown. The ultimate goal is to get there each year and do it again. It feel great to be a state champion. Couldn’t imagine the feeling.”

Email: tylerjackson@lootpress.com and follow on Twitter @tjack94

4×200 Meter Relay Results

1: Bluefield (1:30.47)

2. Point Pleasant (1:30.16)

3. Weir (1:32.43)

4. Winfield (1:33.59)

5. Keyser (1:34.19)

6. North Marion (1:34.25)

7. Frankfort (1:34.76)