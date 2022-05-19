ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

State Track: Bluefield boys win 4×200 relay championship

By Tyler Jackson
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oONqA_0fjd1ZfP00

Charleston – State championship events are nothing new for the Bluefield Beavers 4×200-meter relay team.

As football players seniors Jacorian Green and Gage Sisk have been a part of two teams that have played in the Class AA state championship game. Sophomore Amir Hairston has played in a pair of semifinals himself.

That chemistry appears to have paid dividends.

The quadruplet of Sisk, Green, Hairston and Carter King were flawless Thursday, capturing the Class AA 4×200-meter state championship Thursday at Laidley Field in Charleston with a time of 1:30.47.

The championship time tops that of their regional qualifying time (1:32.03) by nearly two seconds.

“It all started last year when it was our first time up here,” Sisk said. “We started out pretty good last year so this year we were seniors so especially with the relays we knew we could go out and do something big. It’s senior year so we wanted to go out with a bang. We took it serious and practiced every day and went hard. We kept each other accountable.

After Hairston ate up ground on the second leg of the relay, Sisk vaulted the Beavers into second on the third leg before passing off to his anchor, the reigning 200-meter state champion in Green. From there the speedster did the rest, edging out Point Pleasant’s Preston Taylor.

It’s the first 4×200-meter relay title for the Beavers since 2017 when the Beavers set the state meet record with a time of 1:29.69.

Having routinely played and competed for championships, there weren’t many nerves amongst the group.

“After four year you come too expect it,” Sisk said of competing for titles. “If you don;’t win states its a letdown. The ultimate goal is to get there each year and do it again. It feel great to be a state champion. Couldn’t imagine the feeling.”

Email: tylerjackson@lootpress.com and follow on Twitter @tjack94

4×200 Meter Relay Results

1: Bluefield (1:30.47)

2. Point Pleasant (1:30.16)

3. Weir (1:32.43)

4. Winfield (1:33.59)

5. Keyser (1:34.19)

6. North Marion (1:34.25)

7. Frankfort (1:34.76)

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Regional Baseball: Spartans hungry for two more wins

Folks outside of Fairlea may have pegged Greenbrier East for a “rebuilding” year on the diamond in 2022. After all, a glance down the roster revealed plenty of youth spread across for the Spartans. However, Greenbrier East head coach Cory Mann had some inside information on his ball...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Beckley Women’s Summer League open for registrations

Registrations for the Beckley Women’s Summer Basketball League are now open. Teams can sign-up from now until Sunday, May 29th. Games will start on June 14. Te league will feature A high school division and a middle school division and will accept AAU teams in each division as well.
BECKLEY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, WV
Sports
City
Charleston, WV
City
Keyser, WV
City
Winfield, WV
City
Bluefield, WV
Bluefield, WV
Sports
City
Point Pleasant, WV
WTAP

W. Va. Class AAA Track Championship results

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Friday was the final day for the Class AAA Track and Field championships in Charleston, W. Va. Here are the final standings. Parkersburg Big Reds Boy’s Track head coach Rod O’Donnell was named Class AAA Boy’s Track Coach of the Year by the W.V.S.S.A.C.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Gallery: Edna Mae-John Phillips Female Athlete winners awarded

Beckley – Friday, the Edna Mae-John Phillips Female Athlete Awards for each sport were given out at Woodrow Wilson High School. The awards are given out annually at the school to the top female athlete, recognized by the Beckley Area Foundation. Elysia Salon received the Most Outstanding Female Athlete Award for her accomplishments in tennis and volleyball.
BECKLEY, WV
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’: Noah Thompson Returns to Hometown of Louisa, Kentucky for Epic Celebration Ahead of Season Finale

Prior to the 20th season finale of “American Idol,” Noah Thompson returned to his hometown of Louisa, Kentucky for an epic celebration. According to a local news station, WSAZ, thousands of Noah Thompson’s supporters came out on Tuesday (May 17th) for a homecoming rally for the “American Idol” Top 3 contestant. During the event, Thompson was in complete shock about the number of people present.
LOUISA, KY
WVNS

New one-of-a-kind store opens in Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A unique new store opens in downtown Bluefield in Mercer County. The 3KPG store is an exclusive shoe and apparel store owned by Tavon Askew and Jerontae Hunter. The main features of the store include streetwear fashion and shoes you cannot find around the area.Both Hunter and Askew say they had […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Preston Taylor
WVNS

Local church in Bluefield installs new pastor

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–The Greater Mount Zion Pentecostal Church in Bluefield held an official pastoral installation service for DIstrict Elder Timothy Schofield. He was joined by Lady Schofield, city official Treyvon Simmons, Bluefield City manager Cecil Marson, and Bluefield Police Department Chief Dennis Dillow. He is only the third pastor at the church after the late […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
cannin.com

Trulieve Opens Two Medical Cannabis Dispensaries in West Virginia

Trulieve Opens Two Medical Cannabis Dispensaries in West Virginia. Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX: TCNNF), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the grand opening of its third and fourth medical dispensaries in West Virginia. Located at 4701 MacCorkle Ave. SW in South Charleston and 152 Park Shopping Center in Parkersburg, both dispensaries will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
HEALTH
WOWK 13 News

Man found in Ohio River in Ashland identified

UPDATE (4:45 p.m. on Friday, May 20): The man who was found dead in the Ohio River in Ashland, Kentucky has been identified. The Boyd County Coroner’s Office says that the man’s name is William Clements. He was from Huntington, West Virginia. UPDATE (8:53 a.m. on Friday, May 20): The Boyd County Coroner’s Office is […]
ASHLAND, KY
WOWK 13 News

Final beams lifted on span of Nitro-St. Albans Bridge

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Contractors are lifting the final sections of steel into place for the new span of the Nitro-St. Albans Bridge on Interstate 64 Friday afternoon. It’s been a long time coming: the bridge is part of a massive construction project to widen I-64 to six lanes from Nitro to the US 35 […]
NITRO, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Relays#Football Players#Jacorian Green#Class Aa#Sisk Green#Beavers
WTAP

Two vehicle crash leads to one transported to Camden Clark

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - At approximately 1:44 p.m. on Sunday afternoon a two car crash happened on SR-14. The crash happened just after Walmart if you are traveling southbound. One person from the crash was transported to Camden Clark Medical Center. The significance of the injury is currently unknown at...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Two local women gaining college credit for the future

Restructuring got you down. Worried that the first item shipped overseas in the next free trade agreement will be your job? Machines in your office doing more of what people used to do. Relax. Go back to college. Pick up an advanced degree. Gain new skills. Make yourself a commodity...
BECKLEY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
WSAZ

‘It’s a deathtrap’: Road slip halts school buses

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s considered a road so bad, that even school buses won’t drive through it. At Riders Creek Road in Hurricane, the slip is around 5 feet deep making nearly half the road undrivable. “One of our drivers alerted our Transportation Director, Mr. Pat Clark,...
HURRICANE, WV
Metro News

Fatal accident Saturday morning in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston Police say a man on a motorcycle was killed in an early morning collision in the city. The bike collided with a passenger car about 2 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Washington Street East in Charleston. Police have not released the name of...
CHARLESTON, WV
Portsmouth Daily Times

18 indictments handed down

SCIOTO — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on May 13 and returned 18 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:. ANGELA D. PRESTON, 46. Sciotoville, Ohio, was indicted on:. Receiving Stolen Property. ANDREW J. PRESTON,...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
Lootpress

Local businessman makes $50,000 donation to technical program

WILLIAMSON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Southern WV Community & Technical College’s new Diesel Technology program recently received substantial reinforcement in the form of a $50,000 donation from a local businessman. The announcement came at Southern’s Early College Academy (ECA) Recognition Banquet earlier this month at the Chief Logan Conference...
WILLIAMSON, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy