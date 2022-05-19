ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County Teacher Arrested For Assaulting Two Students: Police

By David Cifarelli
 4 days ago
Andrew Rader Photo Credit: Baltimore County Police Department/Google Maps

A Baltimore County teacher has been arrested for assaulting two students, authorities said.

Andrew Rader, 30, a teacher as Dundalk High School was arrested and charged with second-degree assault on Wednesday, May 18, Baltimore County Police said.

The investigation into Rader's action remain under investigation as police are looking to identify other victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-887-7720.

S. Lorraine
3d ago

I hate to surmise without knowing the backstory, however it's probably a situation where the teacher was put in a no win circumstance and had to defend himself

Daryl Hutton
4d ago

hmmm im wondering 🤔 if teens started something and got delt with and now 😢 cause they lost.

Lelia Ellerbe
3d ago

was the kids attacking him first.Just curious most of them have no home training whatsoever.

