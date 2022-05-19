ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, MS

Laurel mayor responds to park vandalism

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

LAUREL, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee called vandalism in the city “unacceptable” after an incident at a local park.

The mayor said Boston Park was vandalized on Thursday, May 18. According Magee, a bathroom was vandalized, and a recently paved basketball court had graffiti on it.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DeJCe_0fjd0rKA00
    (Courtesy: City of Laurel)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vZ6yL_0fjd0rKA00
    (Courtesy: City of Laurel)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eolrh_0fjd0rKA00
    (Courtesy: City of Laurel)

“The city is always attempting to provide excellent recreational facilities for our citizens and visitors in our parks. This is how it was rewarded in Boston Park. This is unacceptable. Leadership Jones County facilitated the paving of this basketball court last Friday. This is what it looks like six days later in Boston Park. We need to do better,” said Magee.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 2

Related
WJTV 12

Four floaters rescued from Leaf River in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Responders rescued four people from the Leaf River in Jones County on Saturday, May 21. Jones County deputies said a man, woman, teenage boy and a girl were floating from Highway 84 to Highway 588 using pool-style inflatables. The group became separated during the float. Authorities said the woman and […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Mayor Magee reacts to vandalism at Boston Park

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee is speaking out about the vandalism that occurred at one of the city’s ballparks. On Thursday, it was reported that a toilet in one of the restrooms was destroyed and graffiti was written on the freshly paved basketball court. according to...
LAUREL, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Ellisville, MS – Three Injured in Rollover Crash on River Rd

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, the crash took place on River Road at about 11:25 a.m. when the driver, 30-year-old Walter Hamilton, lost control of his Toyota Tacoma, and it rolled into a private front yard near the intersection of State Route 590. EMServ Ambulance Service transferred...
ELLISVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

No driver found at scene of Jones County car crash

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Volunteer fire departments responded to a vehicle crash, but found no occupants at the scene on Sunday, May 22. Responders said the crash happened around 4:45 p.m. on Luther Hill Road near Will Hayes Road. They said a truck appeared to have left the road and crashed into a wooden […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Laurel, MS
Laurel, MS
Crime & Safety
WTOK-TV

Arrest made in Chicken Basket burglary

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Meridian Police say they have arrested the man responsible for stealing all the beef from The Chicken Basket on May 20. Lamaurice Jenkins has been charged with commercial burglary and his bond has been set at $100,000. Police say that Jenkins was spotted the day he committed...
MERIDIAN, MS
WJTV 12

Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Ocean Springs teen

UPDATE: OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has canceled an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for Deandria Johnson. Officials said she has been located and is safe. OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 13-year-old Deandria Johnson of Ocean Springs. MBI officials said […]
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WJTV 12

Man shot on Ashwood Street, cousin arrested

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a shooting that happened on Ashwood Street that left one man in critical condition. Officers said the victim was shot in his stomach by his cousin, Deerick Weekly. They said the shooting happened during a fight over bill money. According to police, the victim was rushed into […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Graffiti#Boston#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Louisiana toddler drowns at Biloxi’s Margaritaville

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – A two-year-old boy from Louisiana drowned in a swimming pool at Margaritaville Resort Biloxi on Sunday, May 22. The Sun Herald reported the pool has waterslides and a lazy river that are usually busy on Sundays. A lifeguard was reportedly on duty at the time. The boy was pronounced dead at […]
BILOXI, MS
WJTV 12

Man on bond for homicide accused of shooting woman

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are searching for a man who is accused of shooting a woman on Saturday, May 21. Jackson police said Joshua Thomas and a woman were arguing when another woman stepped in. Thomas allegedly shot the 23-year-old woman who stepped in. She was taken to a local hospital for a […]
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

Police worked active scene in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Columbia Police Department worked an active scene near the corner of Jackson Avenue and Mary Street close to the Columbia Elementary School. According to Police Chief Michael Kelly, officers responded to a home in the area on a domestic violence call. A man at the home then reportedly began shooting at them.
COLUMBIA, MS
WTOK-TV

Meridian Police make shooting arrest

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police arrested Brian Boler Saturday morning and charged him with aggravated assault and two counts of felon in possession of a firearm. Police say that they arrested Boler in connection with a shooting on May 11th. Boler’s bond is set at $300,000.
MERIDIAN, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Vandalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJTV 12

Train vs. 18-wheeler accident on Old Flowood Drive

UPDATE: Flowood police said Old Flowood Drive at Liberty Road has reopened. FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Flowood police responded to a crash involving a train and an 18-wheeler on Friday, May 20. Police said traffic on Old Flowood Drive between Highway 80 and Highway 468 will be closed for an undetermined amount of time due […]
FLOWOOD, MS
WDAM-TV

‘Click-It-or-Ticket’ gets underway Monday

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Starting next week, Mississippi drivers better be sure they have strapped in before hitting the ignition. County law enforcement, including Jones County, will be taking part in the national “Click-It-or-Ticket” high visibility, seatbelt enforcement campaign. “Your chances of surviving a rollover crash like this...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

MPD seeks person for questioning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department’s criminal investigation division wants to question Sameerah Smith in connection with an active case. A news release provided no details about which case. If you know Smith’s whereabouts, contact the Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Mother and child shot in Meridian, both in stable condition

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department confirms that a mother and her child were shot at the intersection of Highway 39N and North Hills St. just before midnight on Friday. Police say, that according to the victim when they got to the intersection of Highway 39N and North...
MERIDIAN, MS
WJTV 12

1 killed in shooting on Marydell Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a person was shot and killed Thursday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened on Marydell Street near Northside Drive around 1:30 p.m. They said Johnathan Clark shot and killed his cousin, 22-year-old Eddie Wright Jr. “This is a sad situation for this family. When a cousin […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Police: Teen justified in shooting death of other teen

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A 15-year-old was shot and killed on Village Drive in Jackson on Saturday, May 21. Investigators believe the alleged shooter’s actions were justified. Homeowners in the area said they heard what sounded like a car crash before hearing someone scream for help. Jackson police said Christopher Patton, 15, and two other […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

26K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy