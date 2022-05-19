ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

TN nursing student accused of stealing from another patient, spending nearly $5K

By Laura Schweizer
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman previously arrested for stealing from a cancer patient was charged again in Nashville on Wednesday.

In April, Kerwenlie Paul, 22, was arrested in Hendersonville for stealing from a 73-year-old cancer patient. She is accused of using her position as a nursing student to gain access to multiple Middle Tennessee hospitals, including Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC).

Kerwenlie Paul (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Metro Nashville police charged Paul with financial exploitation after they said she stole $400 and a Discover card from an 80-year-old male patient. The victim was reportedly admitted for emergency surgery and placed on the 7th floor of the Critical Care Tower at VUMC.

RELATED | Nursing student arrested for stealing from cancer patient in Nashville hospital

Officials said Paul made 33 transactions on the victim’s card, totaling $4,748.33. Metro police allegedly tracked Paul down through surveillance video from Abercrombie Kids located at the Mall at Green Hills, as well as a VIN number she had written down at Valvoline Instant Oil Change, located at 723 Myatt Drive in Madison.

Police said the victim, “was unable to fully manage his own resources, carry out all or a portion of the activities of daily living, or fully protect against neglect, exploitations, or hazardous or abusive situations without assistance from medical professionals at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center.”

MORE | Nursing student arrested for stealing credit cards of hospital patient in Nashville; police believe there could be more victims

Authorities checked with the hospital’s schedule and confirmed that Paul was working on the 7th floor of the Critical Care Tower and had access to the victim’s personal property.

Paul was released from jail Wednesday less than eight hours after being booked.

Due to her access to multiple hospitals, police fear there are more victims.

Cynthia Alexander
4d ago

This. is beyond me, why would she want to steal from someone that is sick and not able to defend his self. I am in the medical field ain't know way that I have the heart to do what she did. She was suppose to be the person that took care of him, not steal his personal belongings. She makes the medical field look very bad.

we need peace
4d ago

Such a despicable act. She is supposed to be helping sick patients. She should spend some quality time in prison.

Tracy D'Shannon Parker
4d ago

I already keep my belongings close to me whenever I go to the emergency room,I’m going to keep them even closer if that’s possible because of what she did. A lot of us patients are at the hospital by ourselves and it’s already lonely, but now not only is it lonely we have to watch our belongings too. What hospital did this take place at,because I’ve never heard anything like this happening at the one I go to?

