Estes Park, CO

Forecast calls for lots of snow!

By Wendy Rigby
Estes Park Trail Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service is predicting a snowy late spring weekend in Estes Park!. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Windy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Tonight. Rain...

www.eptrail.com

Related
Axios Denver

May storm dumps big snow in Colorado

Colorado posted some impressive snow totals from the wet spring storm on Saturday.Why it matters: Hundreds of thousands of Xcel Energy customers lost power and downed tree limbs littered Denver metro neighborhoods.Others braved tough road conditions to make it to the ski slopes.What to know: Temperatures and snowfall set records in many areas, the National Weather Service reports. Here are some notable totals:Floyd Hill: 24 inchesRocky Mountain National Park: 23.8 inchesCripple Creek: 20 inchesWoodland Park 18 inchesKen Caryl: 17.7 inchesGenesee: 17 inchesAurora: 5 inchesBoulder: 4.5 inchesDenver (downtown): 2.6 inchesOur thought bubble: If you didn't like the snow, blame me. I put away the snow shovel last week, jinxing us all.I've lived here long enough to know better. Now I'm paying for it with a $1,000 bill to remove broken tree limbs in my yard.
COLORADO STATE
capcity.news

Up to 8 inches of snow possible in weekend winter storm

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne could see up to 8 inches of snow in a coming winter storm this weekend, National Weather Service meteorologists are warning. The possible storm has prompted the NWS in Cheyenne to issue a Winter Storm Watch and a Hard Freeze Watch as temperatures are expected to plummet amid gusty winds and heavy snow.
CHEYENNE, WY
Estes Park, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Attention Turns To Widespread Freeze Saturday Night As Storm Departs

DENVER (CBS4) – A potent and unusually cold late May snowstorm will leave Colorado today after dropping more than a foot of snow on the higher elevations to the west and south of Denver. Some parts of Summit County, Jefferson County and Douglas County reported 15 to 20 inches of snow! A fair amount of moisture remains in the atmosphere over northern and central Colorado and with daytime heating we’ll see some unstable air develop. This will create a few rain or snow showers but we aren’t expecting anything widespread or organized after the band of snow on the southeast plains...
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Snow could impact commencement ceremonies in Fort Collins this weekend

Snow could impact graduation ceremonies Friday and Saturday at Fort Collins’ four largest high schools. With a strong cold front moving, temperatures plummeted a full 40 degrees from highs near 90 degrees Thursday to a high of 49 degrees Friday and just 44 degrees Saturday. The foothills are expected to see significant snow while Fort Collins and parts of Larimer County could see anywhere from 1 to 6 inches. That could affect any outdoor commencement ceremonies. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. For more on the forecast, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Axios Denver

Spring snow storm to hit Denver area with big totals expected in mountains

A late-season snow storm expected to hit the Front Range this week will increase the fire danger — and then help mitigate it.What to know: A cold front will drop temperatures by 40° Thursday and produce wind gusts topping out near 30mph.The wet part begins midday Friday, according to the National Weather Service, which issued a hazardous weather outlook. Highs will only reach the upper 40s Friday and Saturday with lows near or below freezing.A rain and snow mix is expected for Friday night and heavier into Saturday morning with thunder possible, too.What to watch: The upslope storm could bring 10 to 20 inches of snow to the foothills above 6,000 feet and eastern Continental Divide, according to OpenSnow meteorologist Joel Gratz.Of note: Mary Jane at Winter Park and Arapahoe Basin are both still open for skiing.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Uncover Your Plants, Widespread Frost And Freeze Threat Is Over

DENVER (CBS4) – You can finally uncover the plants you’ve been looking after for the last few days. The threat for a widespread frost or freeze is over. (credit: CBS) Temperatures overnight and early Sunday morning didn’t get as low as anticipated in many areas thanks to some cloud cover. Most places only fell into the mid to upper 30s on the eastern plains. It will stay cool through Tuesday with a warming trend expected to get underway on Wednesday. Although temps will be below average for the next few days we aren’t expecting any more freezing temperatures across the lower elevations of eastern and western Colorado, including around metro Denver.
DENVER, CO
