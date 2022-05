Syracuse, N.Y. — A 21-year-old Syracuse man was driven to a hospital early this morning after someone shot him, police said. Someone called 911 around 2:45 a.m. to say a man had been shot near 127 Maurice Ave. and they were on the way to the hospital, according to police dispatches. The 911 caller also said there were still 15 to 20 people still at the scene.

