Pets

Pet of the week: Everlea

By Tala Shatara
WATE
 4 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Introducing a 12-week old who is ready to go to a perfect home. The Humane Society of Tennessee...

www.wate.com

WATE

2022 UT graduate leaves lasting impact on Knoxville community

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Many graduates from the University of Tennessee crossed the stage over the weekend, but some are leaving behind more than just memories. For Marilyn Reish, who earned her Master's in Landscape Architecture, the impact she has already made on the community will bring lasting change, and it was all from an […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
knoxfocus.com

Free citywide Ice Cream Social to raise $10,000 for The Salvation Army

The 10,000 Scoop Challenge Comes to Knoxville to Support Local Programs. I scream, you scream, we all scream for free Mayfield Dairy Farms® Moose Tracks Ice Cream! If Knoxville residents are ice cream fans, they will love the 10,000 Scoop Challenge coming to Market Square from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 26. The 10,000 Scoop Challenge is a FREE citywide ice cream social benefiting The Salvation Army of Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Take a hike with Hike MoCo

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Hike MoCo welcomes hikers from all over the world to Morgan County to explore the many beautiful trails that can be found throughout the region. When Erin and Kathy Howard first started the Facebook group "Hike MoCo" to give visitors to Morgan county a...
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Finding Your Fun for the weekend of May 20

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It's a busy weekend in East Tennessee, and we've got you covered if you're looking to Find Your Fun with the family!. Concerts on the Square: Variety concerts on the square are back! The free series kicks off with The Coveralls, a band that has mastered all the genres! Music starts at 7 p.m., just bring a chair or a blanket and sit back and enjoy the music. You can catch a concert in market square every third Thursday of the month through September.
KNOXVILLE, TN
State
Tennessee State
WATE

Mountain Laurel Festival is back

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Morgan County is gearing up for their annual festival that is expected to bring many from all over East Tennessee. On Saturday, May 21 the streets of Downtown Historic Wartburg will be putting on their 7th Annual Mountain Laurel Festival. The festival will feature live...
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
WATE

TN Smokies bringing the fun

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Fill up your calendar with a list of summer evening events. The Tennessee Smokies are in full summer activity mode. On Saturday, May 21 the Smokies will be taking on the Chattanooga Lookouts with a themed Star Wars Night. Fans of the popular franchise are encouraged to dress up as their favorite Star Wars characters and can even participate in a round of trivia.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wutc.org

"Get Your Pirate On!" At Tennessee Pirate Fest

The pirates are coming! - the pirates are coming! - to East Tennessee. This weekend and next, the Tennessee Pirate Fest will be held in Harriman - near Kingston, west of Knoxville. Want to see people dress up as pirates from two hundred years ago - or want to get...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Celebrate the Jubilee with Historic Rugby tea settings

RUGBY, Tenn. (WATE) – Historic Rugby has many ties to Great Britain which brings you such events as Irish Road Bowling and Tea service in honor of the queen's jubilee. Morgan county embodies the East Tennessee community spirit, welcoming all visitors to their home with open arms. The residents take great pride in putting together events that showcase their roots such as tea settings in celebration of Queen Elizabeth II jubilee. With settings provided by a local collector and specialty teas hand-selected by organizers, this experience brings the spirit of Morgan county into a teacup.
RUGBY, TN
WATE

Escaped inmate found in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An escaped inmate has been located after escaping from a facility in Knox County Sunday afternoon. The Knox County Sheriff's Office reported Sunday afternoon they were looking for an escaped inmate. Phillip Doane, 29, escaped from the facility on Maloneyville Road around 4 p.m. KCSO reported around 7:30 p.m. Sunday that […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
WATE

Historic Tanner Store revitalizes downtown Wartburg

WARTBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – In Morgan county, the Historic Tanner Store reopens with charm and brings historical context to the area. The Historic Tanner Store has a long history of being a fixture in the Wartburg community but over time, the iconic community store fell onto hard times. Enter the Morgan County Tourism Alliance who took it upon themselves to give the Historic Tanner Store a facelift while maintaining the charm that has always made it such a special place for families to visit. The walls are lined with historical items that date back decades, connecting it's modern layout with the generations that have passed through its doors.
WARTBURG, TN
WATE

A bed & breakfast is closer than you think

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are needing a little R&R, we know just the place. On the outskirts of Rugby, Tennessee Grey Gables Bed & Breakfast is ready to serve you. Your stay will include rooms filled with Victorian antiques, a light breakfast and top gourmet meal for dinner.
RUGBY, TN
wvlt.tv

KFD: Body discovered in Knoxville apartment fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A person was found dead following a fire at an apartment complex in Knoxville, according to Knoxville Fire Department Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks. At 8:04 a.m. Sunday, Knox County 911 received a call concerning a possible fire at 2931 Edgewood Avenue at Woodview Apartments. Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke coming from a downstairs apartment, Wilbanks said.
KNOXVILLE, TN

