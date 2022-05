ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Oneida County Sheriff’s announced that their deputies will be participating in the statewide “Buckle Up New York” campaign. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the campaign is designed to save lives and reduce the severity of injuries by increasing safety restraint use. The campaign was inspired by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee’s strategic goal to increase the observed statewide seat belt use rate and to decrease unrestrained occupant fatalities in passenger vehicles.

