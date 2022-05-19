Save on Swimwear During Everlane’s Summery Sale

If you had an unhappy childhood, or, even worse, a recent swimming-related fiasco, swim trunks can conjure up embarrassing images of water-bloated mesh shorts, unflattering post-pool problems or worst of all, the dreaded disappearing trunks debacle. Whereas most summerwear, like luxe vacation ‘fits or super sunglasses, prove to be a thrilling perk of warm weather, picking out a swimsuit that doesn’t suck can feel like a chore. No need to fear, you can breathe easy this quickly approaching summer. In 2022, the best swim trunks for men are flattering and well-designed and feature improved tech like anti-odor fabrics or hidden zip pockets. We’re pleased to report, the state of swimwear is, by all accounts, pretty damn excellent.
